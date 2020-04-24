Follow Us:
Friday, April 24, 2020
COVID19

Jamie Lever turns into Bobby Deol in funny TikTok video

Jamie Lever performed on Bobby Deol's song "Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela" from Gupt, in her latest TikTok video.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 24, 2020 2:36:56 pm
jamie lever duniya haseeno ka mela tiktok Jamie Lever copied Bobby Deol in her latest TikTok video.

Actor-comedian Jamie Lever recently imitated Bobby Deol’s dance moves in Gupt song “Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela” to hilarious effect.

In the TikTok video, Jamie sported a look similar to Bobby’s in the hit 90s track. She then proceeds to nail the dance steps, but there is a twist in the end.

Jamie Lever captioned the video, “Duniya haseeno ka mela #LOCKDOWN mein rehna AKELA.”

@jamielever

𝔻𝕦𝕟𝕚𝕪𝕒 𝕙𝕒𝕤𝕖𝕖𝕟𝕠 𝕜𝕒 𝕞𝕖𝕝𝕒 𝕃𝕆ℂ𝕂𝔻𝕆𝕎ℕ 𝕞𝕖𝕚𝕟 𝕣𝕖𝕙𝕟𝕒 𝔸𝕂𝔼𝕃𝔸 #tiktokhot #remakethe90s #tiktok_India #fyp #tik_tok_india

♬ original sound – Jamie Lever – Jamie Lever

Jamie, the daughter of ace comedian Johnny Lever, is quite popular on TikTok. Some of her videos also feature younger brother Jesse Lever.

Last month, Jamie Lever posted a video, featuring herself and father Johnny Lever, that went viral. In the clip, the two were seen enacting a comedy sequence from the 2002 movie Awara Paagal Deewana.

While Jamie Lever has made appearances in films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Housefull 4, Johnny Lever was last seen in the role of Winston Churchgate in Housefull 4.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Celebrity social media photos: Taapsee Pannu, Mouni Roy, Kartik Aaryan and others
Celebrity social media photos: Taapsee Pannu, Mouni Roy, Kartik Aaryan and others

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 24: Latest News

Advertisement