Jamie and Jesse say the highs and lows of father Johny Lever’s career taught them humility: ‘He always says the job is a gamble’

Star comedian Johny Lever recently opened up about doing only a few films after the role of comedian was split between among other cast members. He theorised that insecure actors demanded that they be given comic scenes as well, to avoid a scenario where he (Lever) would walk away with all the adulation. And as a result, the presence of comic relief characters became negligible. Indianexpress.com recently chatted with his children Jamie and Jesse, who echoed their father’s thoughts. However, they also added that with the world opening up, other avenues have come fore for them to entertain their audiences.

Talking about whether there is space for comedians in Bollywood, Jamie Lever said, “There are certain movies, recently like Cirkus, where there are parts specifically for comedians. They have been given that due importance. Just like what daddy said, the humour has indeed been split between actors, as everyone else is saying something funny. But if not on the screen, I think today there are social media platforms, where we can make people laugh. We are doing projects that are out-and-out comedy. I think it’s just a trend right now and may pass out soon.”

Johny’s son Jesse Lever shared how they have been witnesses to the highs and lows of his father’s career. Sharing that when they were in school, it was Johny Lever’s era and they enjoyed a lot of attention. “When we grew up, he started working less. And I think that prepared us that anything can happen in the industry. He also taught us that we shouldn’t get too excited about anything. I think we learnt humility from him.”

Jamie pitched in to say that their father has always told them their ‘job is nothing but a gamble’. She added that he taught them about how the industry is about hits and misses. Recalling an incident, the comedian said, “I was offered something and thinking it to be my big break, I broke down. I was crying with joy. However, things didn’t work out and I was left heartbroken. That’s when my father told me that there’s nothing permanent, and while there would be peaks, we need to be also prepared for the dips. He taught us to be humble, and that has been the most important lesson.”

Jesse shared that there was a time when Johny Lever would be doing 25 films in a year, and shooting three in a day. He added that his father made his own decision to work less and only take up work that excites him. “He wanted to work with people who could challenge him. That’s what makes it fun for them. And then he also has his shows which goes around the year.”

Jamie added that their father will never retire. She said, “I think he is the happiest when he’s working, be it in films or on stage. He is taking his time and wants to work on unique projects. Also, the stage does make him happy, and if not anything, he invites people home to entertain them.”

On a final note, we asked the proud kids to share their first memory of watching their father on screen. Talking about the 90s phase of masala films, Jesse said that even with big stars on screen, the crowd would cheer as soon as Johny Lever entered the screen. “We couldn’t even hear anything as people went crazy. That was the time of single theatres, and it was amazing to watch the love he got. However, we must add that it was the era of his stage shows that inspired us the most. We would dream of wanting to be like him watching him make people laugh. While he was a star comedian, for us, he was the hero and he still remains so.”

Jamie and Jesse Lever are all set to feature in a travel-based show A Spin Around Dubai, that’s streaming on MX Player.