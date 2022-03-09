Jalsa trailer: Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah promise a tense, thrilling crime drama. Watch

The makers have released the first full trailer of Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah movie Jalsa. The Amazon Prime Video film will see the two powerhouse performers sharing the screen for the first time. While Balan plays a journalist in the intriguing film, Shefali plays the supposed raging mother that is alluded to in the movie’s description.

The trailer promises a gritty crime drama with high stakes involved. Shefali is depicted as the rightfully upset mother whose daughter has died an untimely, brutal death. In her troubled times, Vidya’s character appears to stand in solidarity with Shefali’s Rukhsana who just wants justice for her slain daughter. The acting seems credible, especially with such talented names involved.

In the previously released promo, we saw the two actors’ characters battling their own demons. The official description of the film reads, “A hit and run of an 18-year-old girl becomes the hub of a wheel that sets into motion many a spoke – a journalist, a raging mother, a cop and a system all caught in an ethical dilemma. Questions raised only to realize that the truth is rarely pure and never simple.”

Apart from Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan, Jalsa also features Rohini Hattangadi, Surya Kasibhatla, Kashish Rizwan, Shafeen Patel, Vidhatri Bandi, Ghanshyam Lalsa, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, and Junaid Khan with Manav Kaul.

Jalsa is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma from Abundantia Entertainment, and Triveni.

Producer Bhushan Kumar had said earlier in a statement, “Jalsa is one of the most gripping and entertaining films that we’ve been a part of at T-series and I am thrilled that it is with one of our most trusted partners, Abundantia Entertainment. We have had an extremely successful collaboration in the past with films like Airlift, Sherni and Chhorii and I look forward to recreating the same magic with Jalsa. I am excited for the film to premiere on Amazon Prime Video as it will allow the film to get a truly global audience as it rightfully deserves.”