Malayalam film Jallikattu is India’s entry for 2021 Oscars

Jallikattu is helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery.

Malayalam movie Jallikattu has been selected as India’s official entry for the 93rd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

Jallikattu was chosen out of 27 films. Some of the other movies in the race to be India’s entry for Oscars 2021 were The Disciple, Shakuntala Devi, Shikara, Gunjan Saxena, Chhapaak, AK vs AK, Gulabo Sitabo, Bhonsle, Chhalaang, Eeb Allay Ooo!, Check Post, Atkan Chatkan, Serious Men, Bulbbul, Kaamyaab, The Sky is Pink, Chintu ka Birthday and Bittersweet.

Sharing the reason behind choosing Jallikattu, Rahul Rawail, Chairman, Jury Board – Film Federation Of India, heaped praise on the film’s theme, production quality and Lijo Jose Pellissery’s direction. He said, “It is a film which really brings out the raw side of human beings, that we are worse than animals. Human instincts are worse than animals. The film has been depicted wonderfully. It’s a production that all of us should be proud of. The film has been shot very well. The emotions, which come out, moved all of us. Lijo is an extremely competent director. So, that’s why we zeroed in on Jallikattu.”

Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, Jallikattu, starring Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran, received rave reviews upon its release.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 3.5 stars in her review and called it an “exhilarating ride.” She wrote, “The film works as both real-time exploration of the human psyche as well as a parable, and we are left both laughing and gasping, as the animal seems to be one-up on the collective smarts of the humans.”

Jallikattu, which is based on S Hareesh’s short story Maoist, was a big hit in the film festival circuit as well. The movie had its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, following which it was also screened at the 24th Busan International Film Festival. Jallikattu director Lijo Jose Pellissery won Best Director award at the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Jallikattu also bagged two awards, best director and best sound mixing, at the 50th Kerala State Film Awards earlier this year.

Last year, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy was India’s official entry to the Oscars, but the film did not get shortlisted for nominations. The last Indian film to get nominated in the category, earlier known as the Best Foreign Language Film, was Lagaan in 2002.

In the last few years, films like Village Rockstars, Newton, Court, Visaranai, Barfi, Indian, Peepli Live among others have been submitted for nominations.

The 2021 Academy Awards will be held on April 25 instead of the usual second Sunday of February.

(With inputs by Priyanka Sharma)

