Veteran screenwriter Jalees Sherwani passes away

Jalees Sherwani, who had penned lyrics for several Salman Khan films like Dabangg, Wanted and Tere Naam, passed away yesterday afternoon. He was 70. Sherwani, who was suffering from prolonged illness, breathed his last en route to the hospital after his health deteriorated, family sources said.

At his cremation yesterday, which happened at Oshiwara, several of his colleagues from the industry were present, including actor Raza Murad, music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, writer Dilip Shukla, Faiz Anwar and Wasim Siddique among others.

Apart from writing dialogues for Sangam and Loafer, Sherwani also penned lyrics for films like Partner, Hello, Garv and Hello Brother.

