Jalebi trailer: Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra starrer leaves a bitter aftertaste

Bollywood’s tryst with tragic love stories continues with the upcoming film Jalebi. The trailer of the romantic drama, starring Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra, was released today.

The trailer of Jalebi opens with Rhea’s character touring Delhi. Here she meets a tourist guide played by Varun. After initial attraction, the two fall in love and even get married and that’s when the trouble begins. As Rhea, who comes from a well-to-do family, comes to terms with her new lifestyle in the humble household of Varun, she realises she doesn’t belong there. She takes the decision of finding a job as an escape route and moving out, against the wish of her husband. The two part ways only to meet again on a train journey after years. The trailer ends on Rhea realising that Varun has remarried. Now, if he has really found someone else, or there is more to this love story, we’ll get to know when the film releases.

Watch | Jalebi Official Trailer

VJ-turned-actor Rhea has done a couple of films, though she is yet to make her mark in the industry. Her previous films include Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Sonali Cable, Half Girlfriend, Sobaara and Bank Chor.

Jalebi has been written by Kausar Munir and directed by debutant Pushpdeep Bhardhwaj. It also stars Digangana Suryavanshi who has done television shows like Veera and Qubool Hai and was also a participant in reality show Bigg Boss.

Jalebi was initially scheduled to release on August 31, however, it got postponed to October 12.

