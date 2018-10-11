Jalebi actors Rhea and Varun reveal how the film brought out their real emotions

Jalebi releases on October 12. (Photo: APH Images)

Jalebi actor Rhea Chakraborty feels her latest film will bring out a side which her fans have never seen before. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Rhea, along with her co-star Varun Mitra and debutant director Pushpdeep Bhardwaj, spoke about working in a Mahesh Bhatt production.

“The fact that a happy-go-lucky person also has that side, but as actors, we don’t get to play everything that we are. And that side of mine was very dusty and rusty and covered with a lot of escapism. It was Bhatt sahab and Pushpdeep who saw that in me, considering that’s not what I have portrayed and that’s not my image. I really enjoyed tapping into that because I have not got an opportunity to play something like that. Every coin has two sides. Beneath the bubbliness, there is also the pain and the heartbreak that I go through and I have portrayed that in Jalebi,” Rhea shared while talking about playing a more intense character in Jalebi.

Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra in a still from Jalebi.

Actor Varun Mitra added how they were living real emotions while shooting for Jalebi. “Unconsciously, and we realised this after the film got over, that we had lived each scene. We were fighting when there were fighting scenes. We were loving each other when there were loving scenes. But at the end, it all worked out for the best,” he said.

Jalebi is the story about two lovers who fall apart due to circumstances. While the film’s trailer shows both happy and sad side of their love story, Pushpdeep Bhardwaj shared more about directing a film under the Bhatt’s Vishesh Films. “I got a great response from the actors. Because the scenes required high octane performances. They took so much pain to deliver the scenes. And whenever we faced any challenge, we turned around to see Bhatt Sahab supporting us.”

Mahesh Bhatt, who was also present at the promotional event in New Delhi, lauded the young team of Jalebi. He said “Jalebi belongs to the stock of my earlier films like Arth, Saransh, Zakhm, Daddy. My signature of walking separately from the crowd began to change with every success. Even we succumbed to commercial pressures of the market. Then Pushpdeep came and said that he wants to make a film with the old Mahesh Bhatt. So he took us on the right path. He is one of the brightest directors I have worked with in recent times.”

The team while promoting Jalebi in Delhi. (Photo: APH Images)

Bhatt also remembered how his elder daughter Pooja Bhatt was all emotional after watching Jalebi. “After the screening of the film, Pooja was in tears. She told me that this film creates in me the hope that a woman is complete in herself. That according to me was more than a verdict on the film,” the father said.

Adding to that, Pushpdeep said, “Yes, that was an emotional moment. Pooja Bhatt’s nature is very critical. She is always ready to fire somebody. So I am very scared of her and then to get a hug from her was a big compliment.”

Jalebi releases on October 12.

