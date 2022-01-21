Jaideep Ahlawat joins the chase with Ayushmann Khurrana in An Action Hero: ‘Tighten up your seatbelts’

Pataal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat will feature alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming film An Action Hero, the producers announced on Friday. Backed by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series and filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, the movie is billed as a slick actioner with an offbeat satirical sense of humour.

Colour Yellow Productions shared the news of Ahlawat joining the film’s cast on Twitter.

“Tighten up your seatbelts and get ready for the chase as @JaideepAhlawat joins @ayushmannk in ‘An Action Hero’!” read the tweet from the production banner.

The film, which started shooting in London from Friday, marks the directorial debut of Anirudh Iyer, who previously served as an assistant director on Rai’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) and Zero (2018).

Speaking about the movie, Aanand L Rai said in a statement, “This is the first time that we are experimenting with this genre and An Action Hero is going to be an unconventional entertainer. Today is a proud moment for me to watch Anirudh behind the camera, directing his own film. I have seen him grow as a director and nothing makes me happier than watching him own this film completely! We began the muhurat shoot with a lot of enthusiasm today and I’m certain the energy will translate on-screen too.”

T-Series Chairman Bhushan Kumar added, “It has been a long wait for us to kick off the shoot for An Action Hero. We can’t believe that the movie is already going on floors today and are excited to give it our best! The film has a fresh and quirky story and is mounted on a lavish scale.”

An Action Hero is also produced by Krishan Kumar.

Ahlawat is best known for his critically-acclaimed roles in Gangs of Wasseypur, Vishwaroopam, Raazi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Lust Stories as well as Amazon series Pataal Lok.

(With PTI inputs)