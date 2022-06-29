Jaideep Ahlawat shares emotional post after visiting Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar: ‘Felt like I was home…’

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat paid a visit to Sutapa Sikdar, the wife of the late actor Irrfan. He took to Instagram and shared an emotional post along with several photos of his visit. In the first, an emotional Jaideep stands next to a picture of Irrfan. He also posted a photo of the book, Irrfan: Dialogues With The Wind. He shared the note that Sutapa had written in the book as well.

Jaideep wrote, “Dada, aapne jo ped lagaye the, wahaan phool lag gaye. Thank you so so much Ma’m @sikdarsutapa for everything … I felt like I was Home. We see you soon Bro @babil.i.k

Love You.” In one of the photos, he sits around lots of mangoes that have been harvested from trees sowed by Irrfan.

Sutapa had written in the book for him, “To, Jaideep, may you always shine and have the wind in your wings. Be the change,” She signed off, and included Irrfan’s name along with the names of their sons, Babil and Ayaan.

Irrfan passed away in 2020, after a long battle with cancer. On her birthday, this year, Sutapa penned an emotional post for the actor. The post, originally in Hindi, can be loosely translated as, “I finally forgive you, Irrfan, for forgetting my birthday all these years. And, to tell you that, night before last, I revisited the memories of my past birthdays and your memories flared up. It came right back to me. I remember being angry, hurt, and saying ‘tum nehi sudhroge’, and then finally happily accepting your reasoning on why you must have forgotten my birthday. We have laughed our way though. This year you were not around to do so, but only me and our boys (sons Babil and Ayaan).”

Irrfan’s son Babil is set to make his feature film debut with Shoojit Sircar’s next. He will also be seen in Netflix’s Qala, also starring Tripti Dimri. The film is directed by Anvitaa Dutt and produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz. He is also part of Yash Raj Films’s first digital series The Railway Men along with actors like R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu Sharma. The series pays tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.

On the other hand, Jaideep Ahlawat has Pataal Lok Season 2 in the pipeline.