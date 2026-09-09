‘Not a replacement for Akshaye Khanna’: Jaideep Ahlawat explains his Drishyam 3 role 

Akshaye Khanna was in the midst of a controversy in December 2025 when reports of his exit from Drishyam 3 surfaced online. The producer, Kumar Mangat Pathak, claimed that the actor wanted to revise his remuneration for Drishyam 3 after the success of Dhurandhar, which allegedly led to a fallout. It was subsequently reported that Jaideep Ahlawat had stepped in. While many assumed that Jaideep was replacing Akshaye’s character, it now appears that his role is an entirely new addition and has no connection to the character played by Akshaye.

Speaking at length about his character, Jaideep dismissed comparisons with Akshaye and explained why he did not feel any pressure about “stepping into his shoes”. He also revealed that the script has been completely reworked and that his character has been written as an original addition to the story.

‘I am not replacing Akshaye Khanna’

Speaking at the film’s trailer launch event, the actor said, “When I read the story, it was nowhere mentioned or said that he was a replacement to Akshaye Khanna. One character’s journey ends and another character’s journey starts. I won’t benefit from taking pressure from that character. There is no comparison for me as an actor because the journey is going to be completely new, the introduction is going to be new and so is the relationship with Meera (Tabu’s character). My character is going to have a very individualistic approach. Hence, there was no pressure. My character isn’t existing because of someone else, but has his own journey. They have written it very well.”

Ajay Devgn also explained how the latest instalment expands the investigation while avoiding repetition from the previous films.

“The case couldn’t be solved by the police so we had to move on. We have made the threat bigger, and now the crime branch has entered to solve the case. This will avoid repetition. The approach of the investigation changes. That is what the film is about and that is what is done,” he said.

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Back in December, director Abhishek Pathak had also clarified to Bombay Times that Jaideep was not replacing Akshaye. “I am writing a new character,” he had said.

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What did Ajay Devgn say about the controversy?

The filmmaker also addressed how Ajay Devgn reacted to the controversy surrounding Akshaye’s exit. “Ajay left it to me completely. Anyway, it’s more about me, Akshaye, and the production. So, I would rather leave that aspect of how we dealt with it out,” he said.

The controversy escalated after producer Kumar Mangat claimed that he had sent a legal notice to Akshaye following his exit from the film.

When Drishyam 3 producer called Akshaye Khanna toxic

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Kumar Mangat said, “I have suffered losses because of his behaviour. I am going to take legal action. I have already sent him a legal notice; he’s yet to reply to it.”

He went on to describe Akshaye as “toxic” and spoke about their previous collaborations. “There was a time when Akshaye was nothing. That’s when I made Section 375 (2019) with him. Even then, so many people told us not to work with him because of his unprofessional behaviour. His energy on set is absolutely toxic. Section 375 got him recognition. Later, I signed him in Drishyam 2 (2022). He has got all the big offers only after Drishyam 2. Uske pehle woh 3-4 saal tak ghar pe baitha hua tha (He was sitting at home for 3-4 years before that).”

Drishyam 3 is scheduled to release on October 2.