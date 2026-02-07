Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Jaideep Ahlawat opens up about his ‘destructive’ temper, says he has reacted violently in the past: ‘I snap very quickly’
Actor Jaideep Ahlawat opens up about his personality and how he still struggles with anger management problems.
Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat is nown to play many diverse characters on screen but the audience does not know much about his personal life as he often puts up a charming face when he is at events or talk shows. But, in a recent interview, Jaideep honestly admitted about his anger management problems. He revealed that even though he has made many attempts to fix it, his temper can sometimes be “destructive.”
The actor sat down to have a conversation on the YouTube channel of Rekhta, where he talked about his life, his career, and everything in between. While talking about his language, he shared that in the early days of trying to become an actor, he found it difficult to speak colloquial Hindi because his Haryanavi dialect would often show up in the middle of his speech. He also spoke of another bad habit, which sometimes creeps back into his life – his anger.
Jaideep admitted that he still has trouble controlling his anger and said, “My temper is still a bit of a problem. I snap very quickly, and at that point I don’t understand anything. Even though I try my best to keep it under control, once I snap, it becomes very difficult to bring it back on track. I usually have to leave that space, because if I continue to be in that space, my anger will just keep on increasing.”
The actor continued, “Agar main kisi space mai hoon, aur mai kisi cheez se irritate ho raha hoon (If I am at a place and I am getting irritated by something), I try my best to keep calm or not get affected. But agar woh hat gaya (once I snap), I have to leave that particular space, because if I don’t, I won’t be able to be in that space again. So temper is still a problem. Ab boht control mein hai (Now it is quite in control), but it is very destructive. A few times, I have reacted violently, and that is a problem.”
Jaideep was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s war film Ikkis, which was led by debutante Agastya Nanda. He has several projects in the pipeline, including King, with Shah Rukh Khan.
