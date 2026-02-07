Jaideep Ahlawat opens up about his ‘destructive’ temper, says he has reacted violently in the past: ‘I snap very quickly’

Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat is nown to play many diverse characters on screen but the audience does not know much about his personal life as he often puts up a charming face when he is at events or talk shows. But, in a recent interview, Jaideep honestly admitted about his anger management problems. He revealed that even though he has made many attempts to fix it, his temper can sometimes be “destructive.”

The actor sat down to have a conversation on the YouTube channel of Rekhta, where he talked about his life, his career, and everything in between. While talking about his language, he shared that in the early days of trying to become an actor, he found it difficult to speak colloquial Hindi because his Haryanavi dialect would often show up in the middle of his speech. He also spoke of another bad habit, which sometimes creeps back into his life – his anger.