Jaideep Ahlawat opens up about his ‘destructive’ temper, says he has reacted violently in the past: ‘I snap very quickly’

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat opens up about his personality and how he still struggles with anger management problems.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 7, 2026 09:42 AM IST
Jaideep AhlawatJaideep Ahlawat opens up about anger management problems. (Photo: YouTube/Rekhta Plus)
Make us preferred source on Google

Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat is nown to play many diverse characters on screen but the audience does not know much about his personal life as he often puts up a charming face when he is at events or talk shows. But, in a recent interview, Jaideep honestly admitted about his anger management problems. He revealed that even though he has made many attempts to fix it, his temper can sometimes be “destructive.”

The actor sat down to have a conversation on the YouTube channel of Rekhta, where he talked about his life, his career, and everything in between. While talking about his language, he shared that in the early days of trying to become an actor, he found it difficult to speak colloquial Hindi because his Haryanavi dialect would often show up in the middle of his speech. He also spoke of another bad habit, which sometimes creeps back into his life – his anger.

ALSO READ: ‘Cursed’ TV show led by 3 women was scarred by tragedy when 2 actresses died, third left showbiz forever; ex-Miss India Nafisa Joseph prayed for ‘peace’

Jaideep admitted that he still has trouble controlling his anger and said, “My temper is still a bit of a problem. I snap very quickly, and at that point I don’t understand anything. Even though I try my best to keep it under control, once I snap, it becomes very difficult to bring it back on track. I usually have to leave that space, because if I continue to be in that space, my anger will just keep on increasing.”

The actor continued, “Agar main kisi space mai hoon, aur mai kisi cheez se irritate ho raha hoon (If I am at a place and I am getting irritated by something), I try my best to keep calm or not get affected. But agar woh hat gaya (once I snap), I have to leave that particular space, because if I don’t, I won’t be able to be in that space again. So temper is still a problem. Ab boht control mein hai (Now it is quite in control), but it is very destructive. A few times, I have reacted violently, and that is a problem.”

Jaideep was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s war film Ikkis, which was led by debutante Agastya Nanda. He has several projects in the pipeline, including King, with Shah Rukh Khan.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Munna Bhai's 'Dekh le' girl Mumait Khan now runs a makeup institute; was bedridden for 7 years after accident: 'God humiliated me' 
Dekh Le girl Mumait Khan
The Fall Off album review: J Cole doesn't want the throne; he wants to destroy it and no one can stop him
J Cole
Vadh 2 Movie Review: Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra fails to deliver on its promise
vadh 2 review
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
2020-24: Defence Ministry cleared 35 books, General Naravane’s only one pending
2020-24: Defence Ministry cleared 35 books, General Naravane’s only one pending
For once India isn't talking up their team that is ironically the clear favourite to win this World T20 at home and even the players are missing the hype. (PTI Photo)
No buzz, no hype around India this T20 World Cup. And this isn't a complaint.
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
Dekh Le girl Mumait Khan
Munna Bhai's 'Dekh le' girl Mumait Khan now runs a makeup institute; was bedridden for 7 years after accident: 'God humiliated me' 
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For once India isn't talking up their team that is ironically the clear favourite to win this World T20 at home and even the players are missing the hype. (PTI Photo)
No buzz, no hype around India this T20 World Cup. And this isn't a complaint.
Lower tariff is good news, but with the US, beware of backsliding
Easing of tariffs is good news, but engagement with US now comes with statutory warning
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
calorie deficit
‘Signals over calories’: How to gain muscle while losing fat
Jim Fruchterman
Don't drop everything just to do AI: Tech Matters’ CEO Jim Fruchterman warns nonprofits
Must Read
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
No buzz, no hype around India this T20 World Cup. And this isn't a complaint.
For once India isn't talking up their team that is ironically the clear favourite to win this World T20 at home and even the players are missing the hype. (PTI Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss India's opening T20 World Cup game against USA, Ishan Kishan to open 
T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss India's opener against USA today. (CREIMAS)
Don't drop everything just to do AI: Tech Matters’ CEO Jim Fruchterman warns nonprofits
Jim Fruchterman
Bendable AI chip could transform future wearable technology
The study explains that the flexible AI chip uses thin-film transistors arranged in a way that allows computation even when the material is under mechanical stress. (Image: Nature)
‘Built by human hands’: Rockstar rules out generative AI for GTA 6
Rockstar GTA VI
‘Signals over calories’: How to gain muscle while losing fat
calorie deficit
Advertisement
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement