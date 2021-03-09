See how Janhvi Kapoor turns into spooky ‘witch’ for Roohi in these behind-the-scenes pics

Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes pictures to give an insight into how she got into the skin of her characters — Roohi and Afzana. In one of the pictures, Jahnvi who is playing the role of a possessed woman, is seen getting ready on set. Her look in the film includes heavy prosthetics and VFX.

For her make-up loaded with prosthetics, the actress ha had to spend hours sitting in the make-up chair before she could finally start shooting. In another picture Janhvi is seen sitting in dark- isolated location, and in yet another picture she is seen shooting a scene wearing a harness.

About how much Jahnvi has had to prepared to get her look right for Roohi, the film’s director, Hardik Mehta had earlier shared that Jahnvi had to give 10 look-tests before the final look was narrowed down. He had said, “The switch that Janhvi would make as soon as prosthetics would come into play, surprised me, her body language and voice would change to that of her character, a witch.”

Before the film’s release, on Monday Jahnvi and Rajkummar Rao hosted a special screening for their upcoming film for the film’s cast and crew and special guests from the film fraternity. Here, Jahnvi had also invited her assistant’s family to watch the film with her. The actress, donning a pink outfit, was seen cuddling the assistant’s baby before they entered the cinema hall.

Roohi is the second installment in the horror comedy universe created by Dinesh Vijan, the first film in this genre was Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree. Does Janhvi feel the pressure for her film to perform well, as Stree was loved by the audiences and critics alike.

On the comparison between the two films, Jahnvi had said in an interview with indianexpress.com, “No, because in my head these projects are still very different. Roohi is extremely different from Stree. So, I don’t know what parallels you can draw in terms of what the actors will do but yes they are part of same universe and they all meet at some point. Having said that, I don’t know what else you can compare other than the genre, like how funny or scary it is compared to the other.”

Roohi, also starring Varun Sharma is set to release in theatres on March 11.