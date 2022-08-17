scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Jahnvi Kapoor, not Ananya Panday was the first choice opposite Vijay Deverakonda: Liger director Puri Jagannadh

Liger director Puri Jagannadh says he also approached Janhvi Kapoor for Vijay Deverakonda's next film, JGM, but she didn't have dates.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai |
August 17, 2022 2:24:34 pm
Vijay Deverakonda- Ananya Panday- Janhvi KapoorJanhvi Kapoor was Puri Jagannadh's first choice to star in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. (Photos: Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram)

Liger director Puri Jagannadh has shared that his first choice for Liger, opposite Vijay Deverakonda was Janhvi Kapoor and because she didn’t have dates, Karan Johar suggested Ananya Panday’s name. While talking to media in Mumbai on Tuesday, the filmmaker shared, “I am a big fan of Sridevi ji, so I wanted to cast Jhanvi (Kapoor), but her dates were not available.”

When the filmmaker went to Karan and told him about Janhvi not being available, he suggested Ananya be a part of the film instead. The director said, “After listening to the story, he (Karan) suggested Ananya Pandey.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

On why he decided to collaborate with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for his first pan-India project, he said, “He is the king. Basically, I love Karan a lot. When Karan saw Vijay’s Arjun Reddy, he had really liked him. Karan had said that if Vijay comes across any good script, he should bring it to him. So, when I narrated Liger’s story to Vijay, he told me that we should take it Karan. So we came here (to Mumbai) and then the collaboration happened.”

There were also rumours that the filmmaker had approached Janhvi for Vijay’s next film, Jana Gana Mana (JGM), a military action film. On this he said, “Yes, we had, but she didn’t have dates. But I definitely want to work with her.”

Jagannadg calls his experience of directing Ananya “amazing”. He said, “She is a firebrand, very active and she is good in confrontational scenes with the hero. We’ve been working on this film for the last two, two and a half years, she has changed a lot. Every three to four months I see a different Ananya. Last song I shot with her, she is perfect now.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

On being asked if he is worried with the kind of hate star kids receive online, and if it’d affect his film because he cast Ananya Pandey, he shrugged it off as “general jealousy” and stated that a good film will receive the love it deserves.

He said, “This is a general jealousy. We all pray to God to make us wealthy and rich, earn thousands of crores, and if you are blessed by god then your kids will become nepo kids only. Why feel jealous about nepo kids? We’ll also become rich and our kids will become rich (laughs).”

The director also shared that the film’s working title was Fighter, but as it was unavailable, he came up with Liger. On being asked why they decided to use “crossbreed hai saalaa” repeatedly in the film’s trailer, he said, “It is a masala item actually, the father is also a fighter in the film, and the mother is like a tiger, a rebel, hence we put it as a punch line.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...

Liger, also starring Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Mike Tyson is scheduled to release in theatres on August 25, in Telugu and Hindi.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 02:24:34 pm

Most Popular

1

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

2

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

4

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

5

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

Featured Stories

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Explained: Why Kenya's election results are controversial, and what could...
Explained: Why Kenya's election results are controversial, and what could...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Karnataka: Facing ‘non-functional’ charge, CM Bommai draws up fresh plans...
Karnataka: Facing ‘non-functional’ charge, CM Bommai draws up fresh plans...
Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Don't mislead public: HC to Ramdev over Coronil claims

Don't mislead public: HC to Ramdev over Coronil claims

Country seeing difference between PM's words, deeds: Rahul Gandhi
Bilkis Bano case

Country seeing difference between PM's words, deeds: Rahul Gandhi

ED to name Jacqueline as accused in money laundering case

ED to name Jacqueline as accused in money laundering case

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
Man Utd is pocket change, Musk can buy all of the Top-50 most valuable sports teams

Man Utd is pocket change, Musk can buy all of the Top-50 most valuable sports teams

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Lauren Gottlieb, esha Gupta photos with boyfriend
Lauren Gottlieb makes her relationship Insta official, Esha Gupta’s ‘happy 3’ with her boyfriend
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement