Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor is back in Mumbai after London vacation, see photos

Janhvi Kapoor headed to London post the trailer launch of her debut film Dhadak. The actor was on Monday seen with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor at the Mumbai airport.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 18, 2018 10:05:27 pm
janhvi kapoor back from London Janhvi Kapoor walked out of the Mumbai airport with Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Janhvi Kapoor, father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor are back in Mumbai. Janhvi headed to London for a family vacation, post the trailer launch of her debut film Dhadak. The actor and her family were seen walking out of Mumbai airport today. In the photos, one could not help but notice how Janhvi could not let go of her father’s hand. She held him tight throughout their way to the car.

During her holiday in London, we spotted Janhvi spending time with Sonam Kapoor, who was in town to spend time with hubby Anand Ahuja. The two also attend a Beyonce concert, which was a gift to Sonam from Anand on her birthday.

Sonam had shared a video from the concert through her Instagram stories in which we saw Janhvi gasping and saying, “I think, I am going to die.”

Check out photos here:

janhvi kapoor at the mumbai airport Janhvi Kapoor with Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor at the Mumbai airport. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) khushi kapoor at mumbai airport Khushi Kapor got her airport look point on. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) janhvi kapoor cute photos Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor walk hand-in-hand at the airport. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) janhvi kapoor was in london The Kapoor family was in London for vacation. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) janhvi kapoor back from london Janhvi headed to London post Dhadak trailer launch.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her debut film Dhadak, which is a remake of superhit Marathi film Sairat. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitaan under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Dhadak, which also stars Ishaan Khatter, will hit screens on July 20, 2018.

