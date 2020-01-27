Follow Us:
Monday, January 27, 2020
Must Read

Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti hospitalised, is ‘out of danger’

Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti, who was hospitalised on Sunday, still requires some surgeries.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 27, 2020 6:57:33 pm
Jagan shakti mission mangal director akshay kumar Jagan Shakti is out of danger and recovering.

Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti, who was hospitalised on Sunday, is out of danger and recovering. The filmmaker, however, still requires some surgeries.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “He is getting better. Some extra surgeries left. But he is conscious and out of danger.”

PTI earlier reported Jagan Shakti collapsed while he was with his friends and was rushed to a city hospital. It further stated that this was due to a “clot in his brain”.

Jagan Shakti made his directorial debut with Mission Mangal last year. He was previously an assistant on films like Thuppakki, Holiday, Akira, English Vinglish, Dear Zindagi and Cheeni Kum.

Mission Mangal, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi, was based on a team of real-life scientists, who were behind the success of India’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), launched by Indian Research Space Organisation (ISRO) in 2013.

The film released on August 15, 2019, and went on to become a hit.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Celebrity social media photos: Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan, Sushmita Sen and others
Celebrity social media photos: Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan, Sushmita Sen and others

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 27: Latest News

Advertisement