Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti hospitalised, is ‘out of danger’

Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti, who was hospitalised on Sunday, is out of danger and recovering. The filmmaker, however, still requires some surgeries.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “He is getting better. Some extra surgeries left. But he is conscious and out of danger.”

PTI earlier reported Jagan Shakti collapsed while he was with his friends and was rushed to a city hospital. It further stated that this was due to a “clot in his brain”.

Jagan Shakti made his directorial debut with Mission Mangal last year. He was previously an assistant on films like Thuppakki, Holiday, Akira, English Vinglish, Dear Zindagi and Cheeni Kum.

Mission Mangal, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi, was based on a team of real-life scientists, who were behind the success of India’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), launched by Indian Research Space Organisation (ISRO) in 2013.

The film released on August 15, 2019, and went on to become a hit.

