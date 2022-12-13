Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer responds as Nora Fatehi sues her: ‘Will respond legally’

Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have been questioned in a money laundering case filed by Enforcement Directorate against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Nora has now filed a defamation case against Jacqueline, claiming the latter “made defamatory imputations” against her for “malicious reasons” with an intent to “destroy her career to further her own interests”.

It was reported that Jacqueline has given a written statement to the appellate tribunal, PMLA, that she was “falsely implicated by ED even as other celebs such as Nora Fatehi who had received gifts from Chandrashekhar had been made witnesses”. Nora’s plea read, “Jacqueline Fernandes sought to criminally defame the complainant in order to destroy her career to further her own interests, since they are both working in the same industry and have similar backgrounds, amongst other reasons.”

Jacqueline’s lawyer Prashant Patil, however, held that the actor has never spoken ill about Nora on any public or private platform and avoided talking about the Enforcement Directorate proceedings. In an interview with Times of India, Prashant further said that they have not received any defamation suit copy from Nora and if they do, they will respond to it legally.

Both Jacqueline and Nora are speculated to have received expensive gifts and favours from Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Prashant further said that Jacqueline has, “utmost respect for Nora. There definitely has been some sort of miscommunication”.

The lawyer further elaborated that quoting anybody’s reply, filed before an adjudicating authority, is a matter of pure judicial proceeding. Therefore any statement made during the argument during a judicial proceeding cannot be said in a public domain. He asserted that Jacqueline has no intention of defaming Nora and will respond legally if dragged to the court.

On the work front, Nora was last seen doing a special song Jehda Nasha in Ayushmann Khurrana’s recently released film An Action Hero. Jacqueline on the other hand was recently seen in Ram Setu alongside Akshay Kumar. She is now gearing up for the release of her next film Cirkus, where she stars alongside Ranveer Singh. Cirkus, which also has a cameo by actor Deepika Padukone in the song Current Laga, is directed by Rohit Shetty and will release in theatres on December 28.