Jacqueline Fernandez turns 36: Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Kiccha Sudeep wish Vikrant Rona actor

As Jacqueline Fernandez turned 36 today, the actor received adorable wishes from her fans, friends and colleagues.

Kiccha Sudeep, who is all set to share screen space with Jacqueline in his upcoming film Vikrant Rona, shared a new poster of the actor from the film. Along with the poster, Sudeep wrote, “Wish you the best always. @Asli_Jacqueline A very happy Bday to you.”

Jacqueline Fernandez also received wishes from Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and her Housefull co-star Riteish Deshmukh. “Happy Birthday Jack – have a stupendous one- keep laughing, spreading joy. Best wishes always,” Deshmukh wrote. Taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka wished Jacqueline “a splendid year ahead.” Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, shared two photos of herself and Jacqueline. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “My dearest Jackie. Happy happy birthday you ball of sunshine. May nothing ever dim your sparkle. Lots of Love. ”

Also Read | Vikrant Rona: Jacqueline Fernandez stuns as Gadang Rakkamma

Dia Mirza wished Jacqueline Fernandez on her birthday. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram) Dia Mirza wished Jacqueline Fernandez on her birthday. (Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)

Anaita Shroff Adjania shared this stunning picture of Jacqueline Fernandez. (Photo: Anaita Shroff Adjania/Instagram) Anaita Shroff Adjania shared this stunning picture of Jacqueline Fernandez. (Photo: Anaita Shroff Adjania/Instagram)

Neha Dhupia wished Jacqueline Fernandez on her birthday. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram) Neha Dhupia wished Jacqueline Fernandez on her birthday. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

Athiya Shetty was among the celebrities who wished Jacqueline Fernandez on her birthday. (Photo: Athiya Shetty/Instagram) Athiya Shetty was among the celebrities who wished Jacqueline Fernandez on her birthday. (Photo: Athiya Shetty/Instagram)

Manish Malhotra shared a selfie also featuring Jacqueline Fernandez. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Manish Malhotra shared a selfie also featuring Jacqueline Fernandez. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Here’s how Nushrratt Bharuccha wished Jacqueline Fernandez. (Photo: Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram) Here’s how Nushrratt Bharuccha wished Jacqueline Fernandez. (Photo: Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar’s birthday wish for Jacqueline Fernandez. (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram) Bhumi Pednekar’s birthday wish for Jacqueline Fernandez. (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a cute wish for Jacqueline Fernandez. She wrote, “Wishing you lots of chicken lollipops and friend wontons tonite. Have a fabulous one.” Sharing a picture, Katrina Kaif wrote, “Happy birthday @jacquelinef143 may this year bring you even more smiles.” Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a cute selfie on her Instagram stories with “Happy birthday you stunner! I love you so much! Have a great year ahead” written over it.

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra wished Jacqueline via Instagram. He called her “spirited, cool and fun.” Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty, Dia Mirza and others also took to their social media handles to wish Jacqueline.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez has Bhoot Police, Attack, Cirkus, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Bachchan Panday and Ram Setu in her kitty.