Jacqueline Fernandez turns 35: Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit and others wish Drive actor

Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates 35th birthday today. (Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates her birthday today. The actor, who has turned 35, is receiving lots of love and warm wishes from her friends in the film industry.

Anushka Sharma wished Jacqueline on her birthday. She wrote, “Happy birthday Sunshine. Wishing you love peace and clarity always.”

Sonam Kapoor shared a happy picture of herself with Jacqueline Fernandez. She captioned the photo, “Happy happy birthday, my Jackieee. Have a glam year babe. Love you!”

Huma Qureshi shared a gorgeous photo of Jacqueline Fernandez and wrote, “Happy birthday Jacqueline. Have a lovely year you gorgeous girl. Stay laughing and smiling always.”

Happiest birthday wishes to the cutest @Asli_Jacqueline 🎉🥳 May you keep winning everyone’s hearts with your vivacious energy. Big hug & lots of love 🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/wGuSvYqYEi — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 11, 2020

Varun Dhawan shared this fun photo of Jacqueline, wishing his Judwaa co-star on her birthday.

“Happy birthday, Jacqueline. Keep sparkling bright like the precious gem you are. Have a swell birthday, my darling. Wishing you love, peace, great health and loads of happiness always!” wrote Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Instagram.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Taapsee Pannu wrote, “Happy birthday to my lime in water partner!”

Madhuri Dixit tweeted, “Happiest birthday wishes to the cutest @Asli_Jacqueline May you keep winning everyone’s hearts with your vivacious energy. Big hug & lots of love”

Taapsee Pannu shared this picture on Instagram. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram) Taapsee Pannu shared this picture on Instagram. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

Varun Dhawan wished Jacqueline Fernandez on birthday. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram) Varun Dhawan wished Jacqueline Fernandez on birthday. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to wish Jacqueline Fernandez. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram) Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to wish Jacqueline Fernandez. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

“happy birthday @Asli_Jacqueline… lots of cake and happiness. and yoga. and walking on your hands while holding tea cup with your feet etc,” Sujoy Ghosh shared via Twitter.

Milap Zaveri tweeted an old picture of Jacqueline Fernandez and wrote, “Happy birthday ⁦@Asli_Jacqueline⁩ This is the only pic I seem to have of us together!!! Have such amazing memories of #JaaneKahanSeAayi hai with you and ⁦ @Riteishd ❤️ Wish you a very very happy birthday!”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd