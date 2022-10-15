Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in saree as she makes rare public appearance at Mumbai event amid Sukesh Chandrashekar controversy

After keeping a low profile for almost a year, Bollywood actor of Sri Lankan origin, Jacqueline Fernandez, on Friday, made a rare public appearance at an event in Mumbai. The Ram Setu actor was recently granted interim bail in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Jacqueline showed up in a radiant turmeric yellow saree and let her hair down. The diva opted for light rosy nude make-up and minimal jewellery for the event.

Videos of Jacqueline at the event have surfaced on several paparazzi accounts on Instagram. Her fans couldn’t get enough of her as they saw her making a public appearance after a long time. One person commented, “How can she be so beautiful 🔥❤️,” while another person showed support for her, and wrote, “Kitna aasan h kisi ki lyf pr comment krna bss type krke daant he toh nikalne hote hein or in logo n khud kch nhi kiya h life m bhut he sudh or pavitra loag hai 👏👏 sick n toxic people. God bless you Jacky ❤️.”

When Jacqueline was granted interim bail she had to pay a bond of Rs 50,000 in Delhi’s Patiala House Court. The next hearing for the case would be on October 22.

The actor and her family allegedly received expensive gifts like high-end cars, designer bags, jewellery and luxury watches from Sukesh. Earlier, in a statement to the Enforcement Directorate, Jacqueline had said that Sukesh had introduced himself to her as the owner of Sun TV and as a member of an influential political family from Chennai.

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in Vikrant Rona with Sudeep, and in Bachchhan Paandey and Attack with Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, respectively. She is now preparing for the theatrical release of Ram Setu, in which she is again paired opposite Akshay Kumar.