Have you seen these photos of Sonam Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi and Jacqueline Fernandez?

Here are the latest photos shared by Bollywood celebrities on social media. Here are the latest photos shared by Bollywood celebrities on social media.

Fans eagerly wait for photos of their favourite stars. Here are photos shared on Thursday by Jacqueline Fernandez, Divyanka Tripathi, Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor, Amy Jackson and Anita Hassanandani among others on social media. Scroll on.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Rajkummar Rao sizzle on a magazine cover. Aditi Rao Hydari and Rajkummar Rao sizzle on a magazine cover.

Jacqueline Fernandez shared an Instagram photo with fashion designer Falguni Peacock and photographer Vikram Pathak. Jacqueline Fernandez shared an Instagram photo with fashion designer Falguni Peacock and photographer Vikram Pathak.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who was last seen in Race 3 alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, who was last seen in Race 3 alongside Salman Khan , is currently in New York for Da-Bangg Reloaded tour.

Janhvi Kapoor shared a still from the Dhadak song “Pehli Baar”. Janhvi will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak. Janhvi Kapoor shared a still from the Dhadak song “Pehli Baar”. Janhvi will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak.

Mouni Roy shared a poster of her debut Bollywood film Gold. She will play Mouni Roy shared a poster of her debut Bollywood film Gold. She will play Akshay Kumar ’s wife in the film.

Priyanka Chopra shared a photo celebrating 25 million followers on Instagram. The Quantico star has left behind Priyanka Chopra shared a photo celebrating 25 million followers on Instagram. The Quantico star has left behind Deepika Padukone who has 24.9 million followers on the photo sharing site.

Sonakshi Sinha shared a snap from Da-Bangg Reloaded tour in New York. Sonakshi Sinha shared a snap from Da-Bangg Reloaded tour in New York.

Happily married Sonam Kapoor with her favourite person in the world, Happily married Sonam Kapoor with her favourite person in the world, Anand Ahuja . Sonam tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in a grand, star-studded ceremony on May 8.

Amy Jackson shared a photo on her Instagram account. Amy Jackson shared a photo on her Instagram account.

Anita Hassanandani shared a photo with her Naagin 3 co-star Anita Hassanandani shared a photo with her Naagin 3 co-star Surbhi Jyoti

Anita shared another photo with a beautiful backdrop on her Instagram account. Anita shared another photo with a beautiful backdrop on her Instagram account.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya posted a funny photo from the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya posted a funny photo from the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd