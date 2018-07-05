Have you seen these photos of Sonam Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi and Jacqueline Fernandez?

Follow Us:
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 5, 2018 9:33:27 pm
Fans eagerly wait for photos of their favourite stars. Here are photos shared on Thursday by Jacqueline Fernandez, Divyanka Tripathi, Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor, Amy Jackson and Anita Hassanandani among others on social media. Scroll on.

Aditi Rao Hydari with Rajkummar rao Aditi Rao Hydari and Rajkummar Rao sizzle on a magazine cover. Jacqueline Fernandez Jacqueline Fernandez shared an Instagram photo with fashion designer Falguni Peacock and photographer Vikram Pathak. Jacqueline Fernandez Jacqueline Fernandez, who was last seen in Race 3 alongside Salman Khan, is currently in New York for Da-Bangg Reloaded tour. Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak Janhvi Kapoor shared a still from the Dhadak song “Pehli Baar”. Janhvi will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak. Mouni roy in Gold Mouni Roy shared a poster of her debut Bollywood film Gold. She will play Akshay Kumar’s wife in the film. Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra shared a photo celebrating 25 million followers on Instagram. The Quantico star has left behind Deepika Padukone who has 24.9 million followers on the photo sharing site. Sonakshi Sinha Sonakshi Sinha shared a snap from Da-Bangg Reloaded tour in New York. Sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Happily married Sonam Kapoor with her favourite person in the world, Anand Ahuja. Sonam tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in a grand, star-studded ceremony on May 8. Amy Jackson Amy Jackson shared a photo on her Instagram account. Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti Anita Hassanandani shared a photo with her Naagin 3 co-star Surbhi Jyoti. Anita Hassanandani Anita shared another photo with a beautiful backdrop on her Instagram account. Divyanka Tripathi Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya posted a funny photo from the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

