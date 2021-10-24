Jacqueline Fernandez shares post after releasing statement on Sukesh Chandrashekhar: ‘Torn, but not damaged’

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a post amid the recent slew of money-laundering reports. She took to Instagram and shared two photos of herself, one where she is pulling faces at the camera, and another, where she gives a smile. She captioned the post, “Torn but not damaged.”

Jacqueline had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Rs 200 crore money laundering case. The actor is being questioned in regard to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Maria Paul. Chandrasekhar’s lawyer had earlier said that Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh were in a relationship.

Read More | Jacqueline Fernandez skips third ED summons in PMLA case involving Sukesh Chandrashekar

Recently, Jacqueline’s spokesperson released a statement, ‘denying slanderous rumours’. They said, “Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely co operating with the agency in the investigations. Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about relationship with the involved couple.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Anant Malik, the lawyer representing Sukesh Chandrashekhar, told the media on Saturday, “Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating, these are my instructions, this is straight from the horse’s mouth.” Jacqueline had earlier skipped the ED summons. The agency wants to interrogate her with the main accused in the case, Sukesh and his actor-wife Leena Maria Paul. The investigation agency is examining the trail of funds and transactions that are allegedly linked to Jacqueline in this case.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in the film Bhoot Police.