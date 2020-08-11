Jacqueline Fernandez to star in Salman Khan’s Kick 2

Jacqueline Fernandez will star alongside Salman Khan in Kick 2. (Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who is celebrating her 35th birthday today, received the perfect gift as the makers of Kick 2 announced that she is the female lead of the upcoming Salman Khan film.

Warda Nadiadwala shared on Twitter, “Here is your BIRTHDAY GIFT that will be remembered Forever! @Asli_Jacqueline overjoyed to FORMALLY announce that #SajidNadiadwala locked the script at 4 am this morning & has written an exceptional role for you! @BeingSalmanKhan’s #Kick2 rolling soon Welcome Back! @NGEMovies”

Here is your BIRTHDAY GIFT that will be remembered Forever! 💃🏻@Asli_Jacqueline overjoyed to FORMALLY announce that #SajidNadiadwala locked the script at 4am this morning & has written an exceptional role for you! @BeingSalmanKhan‘s #Kick2 rolling soon😎 Welcome Back! @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/2xK7osY00T — Warda S Nadiadwala 🐎 (@WardaNadiadwala) August 11, 2020

Kick 2 was earlier announced with Salman Khan in the lead role, but the name of the female lead was not revealed. In January, Kick 2 director Sajid Nadiadwala had told PTI, “We are yet to lock the female co-star, post which we will start working on the shoot dates. Kick 2 will happen in December 2021. I am in a process to finish writing the script.”

With the coronavirus pandemic, it is yet to be known if the release date of Kick 2 will be pushed further.

Kick, starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, released in 2014. It was the official Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name.

