Jacqueline Fernandez roped in for Thalaivii director AL Vijay’s ’emotional horror thriller’

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is teaming up with director AL Vijay for a film which is touted to be an “emotional horror thriller”. AL Vijay is known for helming Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivii and Deiva Thirumagal. This will be his first collaboration with Jacqueline, who recently wrapped up Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar and Cirkus with Ranveer Singh.

A source told us, “It’s a new space for the actress and she is all gearing up to take on the challenge. The character is unlike anything she has done before, and the prep work has already begun. The film, which is an emotional horror thriller, will be shot in London over a period of 2 months in a start to finish schedule. While the filming begins in March, the team will call it a wrap by the end of April.”

More details on the project are awaited.

Jacqueline Fernandez will be sharing screen space with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu. She also has Bachchan Pandey with Akshay that’s gearing up for release next month.

Cirkus, on the other hand, is directed by Rohit Shetty. It revolves around two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth. Ranveer Singh essays a double role for the first time in his career.

The Bollywood star also has Kick 2 with Salman Khan and Attack with John Abraham in her kitty.