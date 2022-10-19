Jacqueline Fernandez introduces her Ram Setu character Dr Sandra Rebello: ‘The most daring environmental scientist’

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez shared a new still from her upcoming film Ram Setu, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Jacqueline introduced her character, mentioning that she ‘is the most daring’ environmental scientist. In the photo, Jacqueline stands next to Akshay, who tries to decipher the mystery behind Ram Setu.

She captioned her photo, “The most daring environmental scientist that you will ever come across. Presenting Dr. Sandra Rebello. #RamSetu. This Diwali, 25th October, Only in Theatres.”The most daring environmental scientist that you will ever come across.”

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film revolves around Akshay Kumar’s character Dr. Aryan’s quest to prove the existence of Ram Setu, as he goes against villains who try to destroy him as he inches towards the truth. The film also stars Satya Dev, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nasser, Pravesh Rana and Jennifer Piccinato.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been keeping a low profile after she was named as an accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. Just three weeks ago, Jacqueline was granted interim bail. The actor had confessed to receiving luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekar. The next hearing for the case would be on October 22.