Watching Sushant’s film is not going to be easy: Jacqueline Fernandez on Dil Bechara

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput shared the screen space in Netflix film Drive. (Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram) Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput shared the screen space in Netflix film Drive. (Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez said it is going to be difficult for her to watch late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24.

Jacqueline and Sushant shared screen space in the film Drive. She shared on Instagram, “His going has left a void, everywhere and with everyone.. he taught me to ALWAYS be there for people, whenever I was down or confused, he never hesitated to help.. watching his film is not going to be easy for me but I know he is going to light up the screen so beautifully and that will give me some peace…”

Jacqueline sent her wishes to director Mukesh Chhabra and wished luck to actor Sanjana Sanghi, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film.

“@castingchhabra I know how close you were to Sushant, pls stay strong @sanjanasanghi96 all the best for your debut, you had an amazing first co-star and I’m sure he would have been proud of the performance you’ve given…” she wrote.

Dil Bechara is an adaptation of John Green’s 2013 bestseller The Fault In Our Stars.

