Jacqueline Fernandez on Sri Lankan crisis: ‘It’s heartbreaking to see what my countrymen are going through…’

Sri Lanka is facing one of its worst economic crises since its independence. The country’s economy is close to collapsing altogether.

A severe shortage of foreign currency has left the present government handicapped and unable to pay for essential imports such as fuel, leading to power cuts that have been lasting for 13 hours straight.

Sri Lankan-origin Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to her social media handles to spread awareness about the situation in her country. She also appealed for support.

Her full post read, “As a Srilankan, it is heartbreaking to see what my country and countrymen are going through. I have been flooded with a lot of opinions since this began from around the world. I would say, do not be too quick to pass a judgement and vilify any group based on what is shown. The world and my people do not need another judgement, they need empathy and support. 2-minutes of silent prayer for their strength and well-being will bring you much closer to them than a comment based on a loose grasp of the situation.”

“To my country and countrymen, I am hoping this situation comes to an end soon and through means which are peaceful and for the benefit of the people. Praying for immense strength to those dealing with this. Peace to all!” Jacqueline concluded.