Jacqueline Fernandez reveals she’s teaming up with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone for music video Mud Mud Ke. See first look here

Friday, February 04, 2022
By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 4, 2022 5:45:22 pm
Michele Morrone, jacqueline fernandezJacqueline Fernandez and Michele Morrone in the poster of Mud Mud Ke.

Jacqueline Fernandez will soon be seen in a new music video that also features 365 Days actor Michele Morrone. She shared the first poster of the music video titled “Mud Mud Ke” on social media. The song has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The video’s first teaser will be released on February 8.

In the first look poster, Michele is seen embracing Jacqueline, who is wearing an embellished outfit. Sharing the poster, Jacqueline welcomed Michele to the Indian music scene. She wrote, “Breaking The Hot News!! First look of my upcoming Music Video with the international sensation @iammichelemorroneofficial. Welcome to the Indian music scene! It’s gettin’ hot in Here! 🔥 @desimusicfactory ‘s latest song #MudMudKe Teaser out on the 8th of February. Stay tuned 🎧.” Michele replied to Jacqueline’s post, and wrote in the comments section, “Oh yea!!”

Michele also shared the poster on his social media platforms and wrote, “India 🇮🇳 here I come! Now you can see the First look of my upcoming Music Video with @jacquelinef143 in @desimusicfactory ‘s latest song #MudMudKe Teaser out on the 8th of February. Stay tuned 🎧.”

“Mud Mud Ke” has been composed and written by Tony Kakkar. Shakti Mohan has choreographed the song.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Jacqueline has been mired in controversy ever since her alleged association with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar was made public. However, Jacqueline released a statement last month, requesting her fans and the media to not circulate her ‘intimate’ photos and ‘intrude her privacy and personal space’. She also said that even though she is experiencing a ‘rough patch’, she hopes to bounce back soon.

Jacqueline has Ram Setu, Cirkus, Attack and Bachchan Pandey lined up. She has also teamed up with director AL Vijay for an “emotional horror thriller” film.

