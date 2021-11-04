Jacqueline Fernandez matches steps with Manike Mage Hithe singer Yohani in viral reel, watch video

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently dropped a reel with “Manike Mage Hithe” singer Yohani. The short clip sees the pair dancing spiritedly to the viral song.

Sharing the reel, Jacqueline wrote, “When in Sri Lanka do #manikemagehithe with @yohanimusic if you are lucky enough to get hold of her 🤪 මා හිත ලගම දැවටෙනා හුරු පෙමක පැටලෙනා රුවනාරි මනහාරී සුකුමාලි නුබ තමා!!! This song is love !!! Kudos @yohanimusic @chamath_sangeeth and @satheeshan_official ❤️🤪 @shaziasamji and @piyush_bhagat I love the hook step!! ❤️❤️ kandyan sari by @todos_clothing 🎥 @dilanjan.s.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Celebrities like designer Anaita Shroff Adajania, producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda Khan among others dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Abhishek Bachchan also liked Jacqueline’s post. Yohani herself commented, “Bessssst ❤️❤️❤️.”

Since its release, “Manike Mage Hithe” has caught the fancy of Bollywood stars. Everyone from Amitabh Bachchan to Parineeti Chopra have expressed their admiration for the peppy romantic number. It has spawned impressive remakes in Bhojpuri, English, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, among other languages.

Yohani Diloka de Silva recently commented on the song’s popularity in an interview with indianexpress.com. She said, “A lot of our music is inspired by Bollywood, probably because we are neighbours. The influence is really strong. But I’m seeing a renewed interest in Sri Lankan music and most importantly in our language… For me, this kind of love is also representative of a bond between India and Sri Lanka.”