Thursday, August 18, 2022

Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer says ‘fake offence’ is painful for actor: ‘Nobody has bothered to…’

Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer Prashant Patil said they are still waiting for the matter to be heard and maintains that the actor is innocent.

jacqueline fernandezJacqueline Fernandez has been inextricably linked with the extortion case that also involves con-man Sukesh Chandrashekhar. (Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) named Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others. But her lawyer Prashant Patil on Thursday said they are still waiting for the matter to be heard and maintains that the actor is innocent.

In an interview with The Times of India, Patil said that it is unfair to prosecute ‘innocent’ Jacqueline even without listening to her side of the story. He said the “fake offence” is painful for her. “Nobody has bothered to read the evidence filed by the ED. The entire evidence reflects that she is innocent,” he said.

Prashant Patil called the allegations against Jacqueline Fernandez “frivolous” and said it is spoiling her image “unnecessarily”.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been inextricably linked with the extortion case that also involves con-man Sukesh Chandrashekhar since last June and has been questioned multiple times.

The Enforcement Directorate in April had attached Rs 7.27 crore funds of the actor under the PMLA apart from Rs 15 lakh cash as the agency called these funds “proceeds of crime”.

The agency also alleged that Sukesh Chandrashekhar used illegal money to purchase gifts for Jacqueline Fernandez which he had extorted by cheating high-profile people. Earlier, this year Jacqueline had moved a Delhi court seeking permission to travel to the UAE, Nepal and France for 15 days. However, her passport was seized, and she was told to stay in the country.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 09:24:04 pm
