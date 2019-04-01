Jacqueline Fernandez on doing Kick 2: Moving into any sequel is not easy

Jacqueline Fernandez, who will soon start working on Salman Khan-starrer Kick 2, says doing sequels is not easy as they come with huge responsibilities and expectations to live up to.

Jacqueline, who made her debut back in 2009 with Aladdin, rose to fame with 2014 film Kick in which she played Salman’s love interest.

“Kick 2 is being scripted. Moving into any sequel is not easy. I have done Race, Housefull and have been part of Judwaa 2. It is difficult to do and there is pressure,” Jacqueline told PTI.

“Sajid Nadiadwala wants to make ‘Kick 2’ more bigger and better. He is working hard on the writing,” she added.

The actor’s next release is Drive with Sushant Singh Rajput. The film produced by Karan Johar will arrive in theatres in June this year.

Besides, there are also rumours that Jacqueline will be seen in the sequel of Chashme Baddoor.

She is also likely to star alongside Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s next, Sooryavanshi.

The 33-year-old actor, however, refrains from commenting about the two projects.