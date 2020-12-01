Jacqueline Fernandez joins Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey

Jacqueline Fernandez will share screen space with Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey. (Photo: Nadiadwala Grandson/Twitter)

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has joined the cast of action-comedy Bachchan Pandey. The film, also starring Akshay Kumar Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi, is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Pvt Ltd.

Jacqueline will start shooting for the film in the first week of January in Rajasthan.

An excited Jacqueline Fernandez said in a statement, “I was very new to the industry when I did the “Dhanno” song in Housefull for Nadiad and our bond and friendship has only grown since then. I am elated to be back working with him and Bachchan Pandey will mark our 8th film together after Judwaa and Housefull series. I can not wait to reunite with with Akshay once again. It is a crazy mad ride always with him, and I am sure we will have a blast together.”

Talking about the shoot schedule, she shared, “I am looking forward to start shooting in January with them. I can not spill the beans on my character yet, but I can tell you it is a totally different avatar. This film will be an altogether different experience for us as we would be shooting in the new normal owing to the ongoing pandemic but as we say the show must go on. With the precautions and norms for Covid -19 which would be taken care of, I am extremely excited to be at my ‘Happy Place’ with Sajid, Akshay and have a gala time.”

In Bachchan Pandey, Akshay Kumar plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor. Kriti Sanon will essay the role of a journalist, who harbours the dream of becoming a director, and Arshad Warsi will be seen as Bachchan Pandey’s friend.

Bachchan Pandey also marks Sajid Nadiadwala’s 10th collaboration with Akshay Kumar.

