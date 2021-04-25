Jacqueline Fernandez gives a shout out to children in the fight against Covid-19: ‘Their whole world has been turned upside down’

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez in her recent social media post lauded children for participating in the fight against Covid-19 by staying indoors. (Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez took to her social media platforms recently to applaud the children’s participation in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. She gave a shout out to every child who has stayed indoors even as their summer holidays are going on, instead of going out to play with other children.

She wrote, “Everyone is applauding everyone but our children. These little heroes have stayed indoors more than they’ve ever known in their lives. Their whole worlds have literally been turned upside down. All these rules they’ve never known. Adults talking about others becoming unwell, news reporting death after death. Our poor children’s minds must be racing. Every day they get up and carry on despite all that’s going on. So, here’s to our little heroes: today, tomorrow, forever.”

As soon as Jacqueline posted this, many Bollywood mommies too appreciated their efforts in the fight against the coronavirus. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who has two children, an eight-year-old son Viaan Raj Kundra and a year-old daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra commented, “So true” with several heart emoticons. Ekta Kapoor, who has a one-year-old son Ravie Kapoor wrote, “Best thing I’ve read! My son has known masks sanitisers n hasn’t experienced fresh air in a park in abandon (sic).”

India has been witnessing a terrifying second wave of Covid-19 pandemic and has now become one of the worst affected countries in the world as it continues to record an exponential rise in Covid-19 cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his televised public speech last week, also suggested that children should take up the responsibility to coax their parents and family members to not step out of the house unnecessarily.

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in Netflix’s Mrs Serial Killer. She has Bhoot Police, Cirkus, Bachchan Pandey in her kitty. She also has Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu with Akhay Kumar. The cast of the film had started shooting in early March but had to halt the shoot after Akshay and 45 crew members tested positive for Covid-19 in early April.