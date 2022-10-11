scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Jacqueline Fernandez features in Gauri Khan’s Dream Homes amid ongoing Rs 200 crore extortion case, watch

Celebrity designer Gauri Khan will give Jacqueline Fernandez's bedroom a makeover.

Gauri KhanJacqueline Fernandez will feature on Gauri Khan's Dream Homes (Photo: YouTube)

After transforming Manish Malhotra and Kabir Khan’s homes, celebrity designer Gauri Khan is all set to revamp Jacqueline Fernandez’s home. In a new promotional clip, Gauri gets ready to re-design Jacqueline’s bedroom.

In the promo, Gauri asks Jacqueline, “So what are we designing? Which space?” Jacqueline mentions that she has been wanting to get in touch with Gauri for a while. The clip shows what seems like a fun discussion between the two celebrities. “Something which you’ve never had,” explains Gauri, as she is seen poring over her laptop, trying to come up with something fit for Jacqueline. At the end of the video, Jacqueline steps into her new room and seems rather thrilled with the result.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been keeping a low profile after she was named as an accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. Just two weeks ago, Jacqueline was granted interim bail. The actor had confessed to receiving luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekar. The next hearing for the case would be on October 22.

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan, who recently featured on Koffee with Karan, has started her own show called Dream Homes, where she revamps the houses of celebrities.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politicsPremium
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politics
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanismPremium
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanism

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 05:48:28 pm
Next Story

Rajasthan: Centenarian woman, who was attacked for her anklets, dies; one held

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Karan Kundrra’s birthday bash with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash and family
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement