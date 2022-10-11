Jacqueline Fernandez features in Gauri Khan’s Dream Homes amid ongoing Rs 200 crore extortion case, watch

After transforming Manish Malhotra and Kabir Khan’s homes, celebrity designer Gauri Khan is all set to revamp Jacqueline Fernandez’s home. In a new promotional clip, Gauri gets ready to re-design Jacqueline’s bedroom.

In the promo, Gauri asks Jacqueline, “So what are we designing? Which space?” Jacqueline mentions that she has been wanting to get in touch with Gauri for a while. The clip shows what seems like a fun discussion between the two celebrities. “Something which you’ve never had,” explains Gauri, as she is seen poring over her laptop, trying to come up with something fit for Jacqueline. At the end of the video, Jacqueline steps into her new room and seems rather thrilled with the result.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been keeping a low profile after she was named as an accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. Just two weeks ago, Jacqueline was granted interim bail. The actor had confessed to receiving luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekar. The next hearing for the case would be on October 22.

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan, who recently featured on Koffee with Karan, has started her own show called Dream Homes, where she revamps the houses of celebrities.