Jacqueline Fernandez makes first public appearance post Sukesh Chandrasekhar controversy. Watch video

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was recently spotted by photographers in Mumbai in what marks her first public appearance ever since she was caught in the controversy surrounding conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline was dressed in white as she waved at photographers before stepping into her car.

Jacqueline has been mired in controversy ever since her alleged association with Sukesh came to the forefront. Jacqueline, however, released a statement in January, requesting the media to not ‘intrude her privacy and personal space’.

Jacqueline Fernandez was recently seen in the music video titled “Mud Mud Ke”, where she shared screen space with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone. In the Tony Kakkar-Neha Kakkar song, Jacqueline played the role of a dancer. Shakti Mohan choreographed the song.

On the film front, Jacqueline is looking forward to the release of Bachchhan Paandey, Ram Setu, Attack and director AL Vijay’s next.