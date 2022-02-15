scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Must Read

Jacqueline Fernandez makes first public appearance post Sukesh Chandrasekhar controversy. Watch video

Jacqueline Fernandez was recently seen in the music video titled “Mud Mud Ke”, where she shared screen space with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 15, 2022 8:14:21 pm
jacqueline fernandezJacqueline Fernandez was clicked in Mumbai. (Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was recently spotted by photographers in Mumbai in what marks her first public appearance ever since she was caught in the controversy surrounding conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline was dressed in white as she waved at photographers before stepping into her car.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Jacqueline has been mired in controversy ever since her alleged association with Sukesh came to the forefront. Jacqueline, however, released a statement in January, requesting the media to not ‘intrude her privacy and personal space’.

Also Read |Ashutosh Gowariker’s Swades: Shah Rukh Khan film is the patriotic movie we deserve, not jingoistic propaganda pieces

Jacqueline Fernandez was recently seen in the music video titled “Mud Mud Ke”, where she shared screen space with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone. In the Tony Kakkar-Neha Kakkar song, Jacqueline played the role of a dancer. Shakti Mohan choreographed the song.

On the film front, Jacqueline is looking forward to the release of Bachchhan Paandey, Ram Setu, Attack and director AL Vijay’s next.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone: 13 celeb photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 15: Latest News

Advertisement