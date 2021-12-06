Why was Jacqueline Fernandez detained at Mumbai airport? Here’s everything to know

Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped from leaving the country at the Mumbai international airport on Sunday. The actor was to travel to Dubai for a show.

Before we get more updates on the Bollywood star on the matter, here’s everything to know about her.

Who is Jacqueline Fernandez?

Jacqueline Fernandez is a Bollywood actor who made her Hindi film debut with Aladin (2009). The Sujoy Ghosh directorial also starred Riteish Deshmukh, Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt. Active in the industry for over a decade, she has worked in films such as Judwaa 2, Housefull 2, Baaghi 2, and Mrs Serial Killer, among many others.

Why was Jacqueline Fernandez detained at Mumbai airport?

Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped from leaving the country by immigration officials at the international airport in Mumbai on Sunday after a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued by the Enforcement Directorate against her. She was detained briefly before she was allowed to go. This is in connection with the Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion and money laundering case. Jacqueline, who wanted to go to Dubai for a show, will now be taken to Delhi for questioning. As per authorities, the agency will not let Jacqueline leave India till the probe is on.

What is the case against Jacqueline Fernandez?

The ED had recently filed a chargesheet against Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others in connection with the Rs 200-crore money laundering case. According to the allegation, Sukesh, while serving a sentence at Tihar jail, had extorted money from the wife of a businessman. Jacqueline Fernandez’s name popped up with regard to the ED’s earlier allegation that the actor had unearthed monetary transactions with Sukesh. The ED had further said that Jacqueline was also given gifts by Sukesh. Apart from her, the agency had called actor Nora Fatehi to join the probe.

What is Jacqueline Fernandez’s background?

Jacqueline Fernandez is a Bahrain-born actor-model who formerly worked as a TV reporter. While her father is a Sri Lankan, her mother is of Malaysian-Canadian descent. Jacqueline won the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant in 2006, and represented her country at Miss Universe in the same year.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s popular films.

Jacqueline Fernandez has worked in movies like Murder 2, Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick, Housefull 3 and Judwaa 2. The 36-year-old was also seen in British film Definition of Fear, Sri Lankan film According to Mathew, and Netflix films Drive and Mrs. Serial Killer. Jacqueline’s last release was horror-comedy Bhoot Police co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s upcoming films.

Jacqueline Fernandez currently has projects like Bachchan Pandey, Attack, Cirkus, Ram Setu, Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu starring Pawan Kalyan and a cameo in Kannada film Vikrant Rona. She was to accompany Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Prabhudeva and others in ‘Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded‘ scheduled for December 10 in Riyadh.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s other works

Jacqueline Fernandez judged the ninth season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (2016). She has also appeared in music videos including “Mere Angne Mein” by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan. Her recent hits include “Genda Phool” and “Paani Paani” with Badshah.