Jacqueline Fernandez: It is important to put yourself first

Jacqueline Fernandez had a dream debut in 2009. However, she wasn’t handed everything on a silver platter. She had to work for it and 10 years later, she now realises that sometimes, it is necessary to put yourself ahead of others.

Advertising

“I am always thinking about other person’s feelings but it is important to put yourself first. It is not about being selfish or arrogant, (but) it creates a better view if you put your needs first,” Fernandez told indianexpress.com in an interview on the sidelines of the launch of Skechers’ new collection.

The actor believes that it wasn’t probably the best decision to trust people in Bollywood. She said, “You learn from trusting certain people. You go with an assumption that things would be the way you expect them to be. Unfortunately, I always tried to work on my assumptions, which have been wrong. Because people operate in different ways and they operate out of a sense of self. Thinking they don’t is a silly assumption and not a good one in the professional world. Maybe you can do that in a personal space but not in the professional space. I understood that with time.”

From the outside, Jacqueline Fernandez’s career looks nothing less than a dream. But, the actor shared that there have been many uncomfortable realities she had to face while establishing herself in the industry, which has always been harsh to its women.

Fernandez shared she realised early on in her career that female actors were supposed to follow an “ideal” and it was tiring for her to act like someone she wasn’t.

“It became exhausting. Just to be the ideal of what people say an actress should be or how an actress should look or how she should talk or walk the red carpet. It’s funny that when you come, everyone has advice for you. ‘You should be like this, dress like that, you should never have an opinion.’ And it’s crazy because it goes on and on and then you actually become accustomed to thinking that is the way to be. But later on, you realise it’s so tiring to be that person because I believe people get exposed. You can hide for one, two or even 50 years but one day, you will get exposed,” the actor said.

Jacqueline Fernandez has also learnt that a female actor is labelled controversial if she speaks her mind. “It becomes controversial,” she said, revealing why she continues to choose silence over making her views public. The actor believes that only those female actors can afford to react who have the stomach for handling controversies.

Fernandez said, “I’m from a very simple background so there was no controversy where I grew up. It wasn’t something that was encouraged. So, I’m not very good with it.” She, however, added that her silence should not be misjudged as her inability to take a stand.

“It is important that you take a stand or take a step back. That is also taking a stand. Each to their own. No one should be judged for their opinions and what they think. Whether they don’t want to respond, it’s their own prerogative,” the actor said.

Having successfully navigated her way in a sexist workplace, Jacqueline Fernandez looks at her decade-long career as destiny’s funny spin on her life. “When I look back at it, of course, I do see a lot of struggle and maybe confusion on my part but then it’s exactly where I needed to be.”

Advertising

The actor will next be seen in Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive, the remake of the 2011 American film of the same name. Drive, also starring Sushant Singh Rajput, is produced by Karan Johar.