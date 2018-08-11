Happy birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: Abhishek Bachchan to Varun Dhawan, B-town showers wishes

Jacqueline Fernandez turns 33 today. Jacqueline Fernandez turns 33 today.

Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates her 33rd birthday today. The actor, who made her debut in 2009, has been receiving warm wishes on the social media from her industry friends. Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Happy Birthday to the ever happy and smiling @Asli_Jacqueline. Have a great day filled with snapchatting!!!”. Varun Dhawan, who worked with Jacqueline in 2016 release Dishoom, took to Twitter with a throwback photo and wrote, “Happy birthday Alishka @Asli_Jacqueline. You truly are the #jacqof❤️💯” Varun also thanked the Race 3 actor for making him smile always.

Remo D’souza, who recently worked with Jacqueline in Race 3, shared a behind-the-scenes moment from the Salman Khan-starrer sets. He wrote, “Happy birthday to the most amazing person I know:)) have a great one @jacquelinef143 :)))) loads n loads of love”

Her Race 3 co-star Anil Kapoor wrote, “Happy Birthday, @Asli_Jacqueline!!! Your smile & positive energy is so infectious! Continue to be your awesome happy self always! Wishing you lots of love and luck!” Actor Rakul Preet wrote, “Happy bdayyyy @Asli_Jacqueline !! May u have a fabulous year!! Keep smiling always 😀😀”

Varun Dhawan wrote, “Happy birthday @jacquelinef143. Thank u for making me laugh all the time you truly are #Jacqofall❤️”

Jacqueline, who completed nine years in the Bollywood industry, rose to fame for her role in Murder 2 (2011). Since then, she appeared in many films and has blockbusters such as Kick, Race 3, Housefull 3 and Judwaa 2 to her credit. On the work front, after appearing in Salman Khan’s Race 3, Jacqueline is all set to work on her next project Drive, also starring Sushant Singh Rajput. She also featured in Baaghi 2’s song “Ek Do Teen”.

