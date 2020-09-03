Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam join the cast of Bhoot Police

Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam starrer Bhoot Police is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam have joined the cast of Pavan Kirpalani’s horror-comedy Bhoot Police. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

Excited about introducing the female cast of the film, Kirpalani said in a statement, “I am looking forward to working with Jacqueline and Yami. This will be my first collaboration with the entire cast. We need someone to add the craziness to this fun-filled entertainer and both of them will definitely add this magic to the script.”

Pavan Kirpalani also shared his views on the fresh casting of Bhoot Police. He said, “The script has gone through several changes after Rameshji (Taurani) and Akshai (Puri) got on board. Saif, Arjun, Jacqueline and Yami perfectly complement each other in the film.”

Bhoot Police will be shot in Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur. The cast is expected to start shooting by the end of this year.

About the shoot of the film, producer Ramesh Taurani said, “We are consulting experts to plan the safety measures for the team. We aim to wrap 80 per cent of the film during the outdoor schedules. The remaining portions will be shot at a set in Mumbai.”

