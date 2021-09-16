Jacqueline Fernandez addresses trolling: ‘I am attacked for the way I sound, criticism of my looks’

Actor Arjun Kapoor decided to quiz his Bhoot Police co-star Jacqueline Fernandez on his new chat show, ‘Bak Bak With Baba’. The two discussed her eating habits, her old crushes, the trolling she receives and how she manages to keep her head straight. While parts of the segment were filled with laughter, there were some serious points when Jacqueline mentioned how she would starve herself in her younger days.

Asked about her first crush, she said, “There was somebody in school but I can’t name him. I also had a huge crush on Leonardo DiCaprio after watching Romeo and Juliet and Titanic, and Ricardo from Backstreet Boys.”

Arjun asked her about the importance of food in her life, but she said that it wasn’t so high up on her priority list. Arjun jokingly said, “Please leave my van,” and Jacqueline said, “We can’t be friends, sorry!” She then answered the question, “I definitely love to celebrate with food. For instance, today was our wrap. I got food for everybody. We cut a cake with my team. I feel it’s nice that celebrate with food. There was a phase in my 20’s when I did turn to food and that was late at night. I lived alone so it was like cake, ice cream, anything crispy. I actually did have a terrible relationship with food and then I went like starving for a week, which is like really bad for you. So, now it’s about knowing that I don’t need to turn to it, tomorrow is another day and we will get through it.”

Jacqueline Fernandez revealed that she has never been on a blind date. When Arjun asked whether she had been on a date, she laughed and said no, as well. When asked about the best pick-up line that has been used on her she said, “It’s a little weird but maybe I’m a bit unapproachable as well. There are very few times I am approached with bad pick-up lines.”

As celebrities can’t avoid trolling, she spoke about the ‘meanest things’ she has read about herself online “There are a lot of mean things,” to which Arjun responded, “Welcome to the king.”

Jacqueline continued, “It’s ok, we all get it. I read things about myself how terrible I sound, how terrible my accent is and how I speak Hindi, bad criticism on how I look.”

On how she deals with it, she said, “I kind of take it like positively. I am like ok what do they mean. Then, I feel may be there is some room for improvement. There is some criticism where you feel this person is being nasty. Some actually makes sense to me.”