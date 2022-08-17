Jacqueline Fernandez shares cryptic note after ED names her as accused in Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case: ‘I am strong, powerful…”

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday shared a cryptic note on Instagram hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) named her as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others. Jacqueline took to her Instagram stories and shared a post about being ‘being powerful and strong’.

“Dear me, I deserve all good things, I am powerful, I accept myself, it will all be okay. I am strong, I will achieve my goals and dreams, I can do it,” the note read.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been inextricably linked with the extortion case that also involves con-man Sukesh Chandrashekhar since last June and has been questioned multiple times. The Enforcement Directorate in April had attached Rs 7.27 crore funds of the actor under the PMLA apart from Rs 15 lakh cash as the agency called these funds “proceeds of crime”.

The ED alleges that Chandrashekhar used illegal money to purchase gifts for Fernandez which he had extorted by cheating high-profile people including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

Apart from the gifts, Chandrasekhar also gave “funds to the tune of USD 1,72,913 (about Rs 1.3 crore as per current exchange rate) and AUD 26740 (approx. Rs 14 lakh) to close family members of Fernandez out of the proceeds of crime through co-accused Avtar Singh Kochhar, an established and well known international hawala operator.”

Earlier, this year Jacqueline Fernandez had moved a Delhi court seeking permission to travel to the UAE, Nepal and France for 15 days. However, her passport was seized, and she was told to stay in the country.