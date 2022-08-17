Jacqueline Fernandez shares cryptic note after ED names her as accused in Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case: ‘I am strong, powerful…”

August 17, 2022 6:44:12 pm
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday shared a cryptic note on Instagram hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) named her as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others. Jacqueline took to her Instagram stories and shared a post about being ‘being powerful and strong’.
“Dear me, I deserve all good things, I am powerful, I accept myself, it will all be okay. I am strong, I will achieve my goals and dreams, I can do it,” the note read.
Jacqueline Fernandez has been inextricably linked with the extortion case that also involves con-man Sukesh Chandrashekhar since last June and has been questioned multiple times. The Enforcement Directorate in April had attached Rs 7.27 crore funds of the actor under the PMLA apart from Rs 15 lakh cash as the agency called these funds “proceeds of crime”.
Subscriber Only Stories
The ED in April had attached Rs 7.27 crore funds of the actor under the PMLA apart from Rs 15 lakh cash as the agency called these funds “proceeds of crime”.
The ED alleges that Chandrashekhar used illegal money to purchase gifts for Fernandez which he had extorted by cheating high-profile people including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.
Apart from the gifts, Chandrasekhar also gave “funds to the tune of USD 1,72,913 (about Rs 1.3 crore as per current exchange rate) and AUD 26740 (approx. Rs 14 lakh) to close family members of Fernandez out of the proceeds of crime through co-accused Avtar Singh Kochhar, an established and well known international hawala operator.”
Earlier, this year Jacqueline Fernandez had moved a Delhi court seeking permission to travel to the UAE, Nepal and France for 15 days. However, her passport was seized, and she was told to stay in the country.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Sky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Jacqueline Fernandez shares cryptic note after ED names her as accused in Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case: ‘I am strong, powerful…”
Maharashtra govt allots Rs 119 crore for those jailed during Emergency
Dalit child killed in Rajasthan: Chandra Shekhar Aazad stopped on way to meet boy’s family
From Neelima Rani to Bose Venkat, popular 90s Tamil TV stars come together for a nostalgic reunion
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurappa enters apex body
American Airlines to buy 20 Overture aircraft having ‘twice the normal speed’
Cattle smuggling: CBI freezes FDs worth Rs 16.97 cr belonging to Anubrata Mondal, family
Govt to set up expert groups to explore adoption of common chargers
Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murderers in the Bilkis Bano case were set free
After Hardeep Puri’s tweet, AAP says BJP ‘hatching conspiracy’ to settle Rohingya in Delhi
India at 75: Country to soon get a ‘nationalistic’ Bharat font ‘rooted in Indian-ness’
Monkey, pythons, tortoises: Customs seize animals from passenger’s luggage at Chennai airport