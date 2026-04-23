Jackky Bhagnani says he’s in a ‘situationship’ with wife Rakul Preet Singh: ‘But we are exclusive’

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani and actor Rakul Preet Singh fell in love during the lockdown and in 2024, they tied the knot with each other in Goa. In a recent interview, Jackky and Rakul spoke about their relationship and Jackky said that while they are “exclusive with each other”, their relationship is like a “situationship.”

The actors were in conversation with the YouTube channel Zingabad, as they were asked about how they decided to marry each other. Jackky shared, “We told each other that we are not 20-21 years old anymore. We have both seen many ups and downs. Individually, I am a happy person. I am not looking for anyone to fill that void because if I am a depressed person, no matter who comes into my life, I will be depressed. And individually, you are happy too. Together, we are happier.”

Rakul added, “We are not filling a void in each other’s lives. It’s not like you didn’t take me for a holiday, so I am unhappy. I can go on that holiday by myself. I think there are more important things in life to talk about.”

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‘Rakul and I are in a situationship’

The couple was then asked about modern-day relationships where many opt to be in a situationship, as opposed to getting married. Jackky said that the younger lot wants situationships because “they don’t want that pressure of expectations. They don’t want restrictions.” He then added that while he and Rakul are married, they can describe their relationship as a situationship.

“Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that’s why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything,” he said. A situationship is often described as an undefined romantic or sexual relationship that is somewhere between casual dating and a fling.

Jackky takes ex-girlfriend’s calls on speaker when Rakul is around

Jackky explained that if he gets a call from an ex-girlfriend, and Rakul happens to be sitting beside him, he can take that call on a speaker phone, as he does not keep things from his wife. “The ex-girlfriend might feel awkward about it. Rakul knows everything about me. So if she knows everything, then I don’t need to hide anything,” he said as Rakul added, “We are best friends.”

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Jackky continued that since he isn’t hiding anything, he doesn’t feel “suffocated.” He added that if he tells Rakul that he wants to spend time with his friends, she will encourage him to do so.

Rakul says they are ‘equal in every sense’

Rakul said that the traditional idea of marriage involves women changing their schedules around their male partners, but they are “equals in every sense.” “In a lot of marriages, what’s happening is that men want something and the women have surrendered, and that’s how it has been happening for years. Women make plans according to their husbands’ schedules. We are equals in every sense,” she said.

Rakul said that when people talk about changing dynamics after getting married, it only happens because the partners might find it “claustrophobic,” but in their case, “We look forward to spending time with each other.”

Jackky also said that the filmy notion suggests that ‘opposites attract’, in real life, relationships of that nature might fail. “In the long run, it will fail because if your thought process, ethics, likes and dislikes don’t match, that’s where differences start. Because then I start keeping information from you as a partner and vice versa,” he said.

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Rakul and Jackky first met for work, but a chance meeting during the lockdown led them toe eventually fall in love with each other.