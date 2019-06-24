Pooja Films ropes in Rahi Anil Barve, Vijay Lalwani and Nitin Kakkar

Pooja Films recently signed on three new-age filmmakers for their upcoming projects. Rahi Anil Barve of Tumbbad fame, Karthik Calling Karthik director Vijay Lalwani and Nitin Kakkar, who helmed Filmistaan and Notebook, are all set to collaborate with the production house, which is run by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani.

Jackky Bhagnani took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, “Excited.Nervous.Enthused.Humbled. Is it possible to feel so many emotions at once? Welcome to @poojafilms @nitinrkakkar, @vijaylalwani_is,@BarveRahi. With the love & blessings of dad, let’s keep the @poojafilms banner flying high! See you at the movies! @vashubhagnani @honeybhagnani.”

Jackky also shared in a statement, “Just like in the game of chess, in showbiz too, content is the queen and it can move in any direction, changing the game in just one move.”

Director Nitin Kakkar shared, “Working with Pooja films has been a wonderful experience, and I am looking forward to my association with Jackky. He is determined to do content-driven cinema and after Filmistaan, I haven’t written anything on my own. I am excited for the film we are doing because it will be written and directed by me.”

Rahi Anil Barve said, “After Tumbadd’s tremendous response from audiences and critics alike, I was expecting Pooja Films to brief me on a similar genre. But Jackky’s willingness to explore unchartered territory pleasantly surprised me. A free hand to execute your vision is something that every filmmaker aspires for, and Jackky gives you that freedom, by putting you at complete ease and believing in you.”

Vijay Lalwani added, “What I like about Jackky is that he’s not just a really warm and approachable person, but he also doesn’t flinch when backing ideas that are new, edgy and that need real courage to support. He doesn’t just put a project together, he goes all out to manifest your vision. And that’s what makes Pooja Entertainment stand out for me.”

“Times have never been better for good content, and it excites & challenges me to see great work happening across mediums – be it films, digital or TV. In fact, it is heartening to see some of our films get massive organic hits on the OTT platforms. Just goes to show that our connect with the audience has been intact over the years, and we hope that this bond gets only stronger with our new line up,” said Jackky Bhagnani.

Pooja Films’ upcoming big projects are Coolie No 1, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, which is scheduled to go on floors this August, and Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Saif Ali Khan and Alaia F, which is already on floors in London.