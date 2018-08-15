Mitron actor Jackky Bhagnani: I hope this film works so that I can create credibility for myself as an actor

Mitron marks Kritika Kamra’s debut in Bollywood. She would star opposite Jackky Bhagnani. Mitron marks Kritika Kamra’s debut in Bollywood. She would star opposite Jackky Bhagnani.

Actor Jackky Bhagnani, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Mitron, says that the film is important for him to create his credibility as an actor. Jackky was interacting with media to promote Mitron along with his co-actress Kritika Kamra on Tuesday.

Jackky has earlier worked in his home production Pooja Entertainment And Films Limited, who made films like Kal Kisne Dekha, FALTU and Rangrez but Mitron will be his first film outside his own production house.

Sharing his feeling working in the film, he said, “This film is not produced by my company so, as an actor, it is my first film outside my home production so I hope this film works and it gets appreciated by the audience so that, I can create credibility for myself as an actor.

“It has been beautiful journey shooting for the film and it’s all credit goes to Nitin Kakkar who is the director of this film because if he wasn’t there then this film wouldn’t have been made because he used to work on minute details with us while shooting for it. And therefore, I feel this film is important for me and its close to my heart.”

Sharing his feeling on audience response to trailer and songs of the film, the actor said, “I am really happy because for the first time people are liking trailer and songs of my film and more importantly, they are saying that I have acted in the film so it is just heartwarming to know that if you work hard towards a right direction then people do support you.

“I am right now soaking in that feeling because I had different journey in the film industry so I am not able to believe that they are liking trailer and songs of the film.”

Set in the backdrop of the Gujarati milieu, Mitron traces Jai (Jackky Bhagnani) and Avni’s (Kritika Kamra) personal journey, as they both find themselves and discover the true meaning of friendship in the bargain.

It stars Jackky Bhagnani, Kritika Kamra, Pratik Gandhi, Neeraj Sood and Shivam Parekh in lead roles. It is directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vikram Malhotra. It will release on September 14.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd