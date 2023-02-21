scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

Jackky Bhagnani wants to make India’s Fast and Furious with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: ‘I want to explode cars and planes’

Producer Jackky Bhagnani on his ambitions for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, getting Akshay Kumar onboard, and his relationship with Rakul Preet Singh.

bade miyan chote miyanBade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.
Listen to this article
Jackky Bhagnani wants to make India’s Fast and Furious with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: ‘I want to explode cars and planes’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

With his upcoming home production Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, producer Jackky Bhagnani says the aim is to develop a movie that can stand up to Hollywood’s hit Fast & Furious franchise. Jackky is producing the movie, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, through his banner Pooja Entertainment, which was founded by his father, producer Vashu Bhagnani.

“When I was made the creative head of the company four years ago, I sat down and made a list of the 40 IPs that my father created, and thought how to take the legacy forward, not just by using them, but by completely rebranding them,” Jackky told PTI in an interview.

“When it comes to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, I thought, I want to make India’s Hobbs & Shaw, I want to make India’s Fast & Furious – large scale action, with comedy amongst the characters rather than in the plot,” he added.

ALSO READ |Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani walk the ramp together, watch video

The film, billed as an action spectacle, is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. For the film, Jackky said he approached Akshay first. The two had earlier collaborated on the movies Bell Bottom (2021) and Cuttputlli (2022).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 21, 2023: Know about Employees Provident Fund, Tipu Su...
UPSC Key- February 21, 2023: Know about Employees Provident Fund, Tipu Su...
C Raja Mohan writes: What Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi can do for peace i...
C Raja Mohan writes: What Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi can do for peace i...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...

“I went to Akshay sir, first, and he loved it. He asked me, ‘Whom will I get on board as Chote Miyan?’ I replied, ‘Tiger,’ and he said, ‘Wonderful.’ Once the actors were on board, I went to Ali Abbas Zafar, who’s one of the biggest directors in the country,” the producer revealed.

“I’m very excited and nervous on set. I want to explode cars and planes because I feel technology has come so far and as the creative face of the company, this is the initiative I’m trying to take,” the 38-year-old producer said.

Talking about his father Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky said that he totally supports him in his every creative decision. “Creatively, my father was on board, but financially, he’s a taskmaster, a numbers guy. He came up from selling sarees on footpaths… So that’s a constant challenge with numbers (convincing him), but creatively, he gives me full liberty and support,” he added.

Advertisement

Jackky, along with his actor-girlfriend Rakul Preet Singh, recently walked the ramp as showstoppers for Lakshmi Manchu’a ‘Teach for Change’ fashion show.

Asked about when they plan to get married, Rakul said “there’s a lot of time” before they make that decision. “Whenever that happens, we’ll be the first ones to tell. We’ve always been very vocal about our relationship. I don’t think there’s anything to hide. All I can tell you now is that there’s a lot of time left,” the 32-year-old actor said.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 20:59 IST
Next Story

Elgaar Parishad: Gautam Navlakha displayed ‘nexus and complicity’ with ISI, NIA tells HC while opposing bail plea

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Agastya got 'painted in love' at the mehendi and haldi ceremony
When Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Agastya got ‘painted in love’ at the mehendi and haldi ceremony
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close