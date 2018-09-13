Mitron actor Jackky Bhagnani: Friendship means everything to me

Mitron heads to cinema halls on September 14. Mitron heads to cinema halls on September 14.

Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra starrer Mitron will hit screens this Friday. Based in Gujarat, the Nitin Kakkar directorial will celebrate friendship and youth of the country. Talking about the film, Jackky, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “Friendship means everything to me. You don’t choose your relatives but you do choose friends. Firoz Khan had once told me that when you are 50 and you can count five friends, you would know, you have lived a good life.”

He also shared that the film not just celebrates friendships between buddies but also between a father and son. “It is a very complex relationship and not depicted in movies often. Parents can sometimes become over protective of their children, and that can stop their growth. But the funny part is that when the son grows up to be a father, he will also be the same.”

Talking about the challenges in portraying the character, Jackky said, “There are two types of difficulties for any actor. If you are playing a character in a period drama or biopic, it gets tough to turn yourself into someone else. And then there is Nitin Kakkar tough. It is a proven fact that the most difficult part is to be simple and real. We did not want it to be become cariacraturish. So, it was definitely difficult to get the language and personality right.”

Sharing an incident from the shoot, he further said, “So Hemant Khare was our acting coach. Both Nitin and him, they are taskmasters and very stingy with their compliments. I have a long Gujarati monologue in the film. And they told me that if you don’t sound like an Amdavadi, they would do it Hindi. Now, this is one of those instances where an actor can earn some brownie points. I asked them to shoot the scene towards the end. And the entire 20 days, I would irritate everyone mouthing the dialogue when they would greet me.”

This is the first time that Jackky is doing a project outside his home banner. When asked how he is feeling, the actor smiled to say, “There’s lots of emotions. I am anxious and very nervous. But it’s the good type of nervousness. We have seen the film and I am eager to now know the audience’s reaction. From the time the trailer was released, I have been soaking in all the compliments and positivity. I don’t want to be over excited for now.”

Mitron touches upon the idea of startups and young entrepreneurs. On a concluding note, we asked the actor, if he had to start a business of his own, what would it be. Jackky said, “Printing notes,” before laughing his heart out.

