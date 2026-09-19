Jackie Shroff went from a 10×10 chawl to owning a bungalow, lost it all after Boom flopped

While much has been written about how Amitabh Bachchan rose to superstardom, suffered a massive financial setback following the failure of ABCL in the 1990s and eventually bounced back with Kaun Banega Crorepati, there is another actor who also experienced a remarkably similar trajectory — Jackie Shroff.

Born to an astrologer, Jackie grew up with his family in a 10×10 room in a Mumbai chawl. He eventually ventured into modelling, which opened the doors to films. Soon, the lower-middle-class boy began earning well, and his financial circumstances changed dramatically. After an intervention by actor Shakti Kapoor, with whom Jackie made his debut in Swami Dada (1982), he eventually bought a large house. Everything seemed to be going well until he decided to turn producer.

Jackie, along with his wife Ayesha Shroff, set up Jackie Shroff Entertainment Limited and produced films including Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain and Boom. The latter, which introduced Katrina Kaif and featured veterans such as Amitabh Bachchan, Gulshan Grover and Zeenat Aman, bombed at the box office. The failure left the family in severe financial distress, forcing them to sell their house and even their furniture.

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Jackie Shroff. Jackie Shroff.

Yet Jackie Shroff rebuilt his life, continued working and gradually regained financial stability. Today, he owns a home in Mumbai and a sprawling farmhouse in the hills between Mumbai and Pune, near the Lonavala-Khandala region. Despite the dramatic ups and downs, however, he has remained deeply attached to the chawl where he grew up.

From a 10×10 Chawl to Bollywood

Speaking about his life in the chawl, Jackie told Kunickaa Sadanand in an interview: “When we lived in the Teen Patti chawl, we ran our house in just Rs 30.”

When money started coming in, Jackie says he spent much of it supporting his family and friends rather than saving for the future.

Speaking on Ranveer Allahabadia’s podcast, the actor recalled, “Money came, and I went and gave. It benefitted a lot of people. Mom-dad got some, people who were in need got it, I got some of my clothes and cars. First four years of my career, I would stand in a queue to use the loo while producer would wait outside.”

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His approach to money, however, worried his mother. She eventually sought help from Shakti Kapoor, hoping he could convince Jackie to invest in a permanent home.

Jackie Shroff at his farmhouse with Farah Khan. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Jackie Shroff at his farmhouse with Farah Khan. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Speaking to IANS, Shakti recalled, “Jackie always had a fascination towards cars and while he lived in a small house in town, he always made sure he bought a new car. He also used to donate money to the less fortunate, especially to the ones living on the roads. So, convincing him to put his charity work on pause was a challenge.”

Shakti eventually made Jackie understand the importance of having a roof over his head. “Next thing I know, I get a call from Jackie telling me he bought a huge house,” he recalled.

Speaking to Kunickaa, Jackie revealed, “My wife sold her house, to help me buy my first house.”

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Why Jackie could never save money

Charity remained an important part of Jackie’s life, but it also meant he struggled to build savings. He admitted as much while speaking to Twinkle Khanna on Tweak India.

“If I had the brains to save, I would have. I play on a monthly budget thing, sometimes I save, other times I don’t.”

Jackie Shroff shared the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in several films.

(Photo: Express Archives) Jackie Shroff shared the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in several films.(Photo: Express Archives)

Jackie said that while he understood the importance of saving, his instinct to help people often got in the way.

“There are so many guys hanging around with different problems. And you can’t not look. Unfortunately, I look. If I look at a dog with flea, cat, house, I can’t stop. Ayesha tells me that I will burn my own house to provide house for someone else. It just doesn’t stop.”

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From lead hero to supporting roles

Jackie continued to find work even as his career transitioned from leading-man roles to supporting characters in films such as Devdas. His attitude towards his career had been the same from the beginning.

Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Jackie recalled how Dev Anand once moved him from the second lead to Shakti Kapoor’s sidekick in a film. Rather than being disappointed, Jackie was simply grateful to have a role.

Actor Jackie Shroff and Manik Irani in film Hero, directed by Subhash Ghai. Express archive photo Actor Jackie Shroff and Manik Irani in film Hero, directed by Subhash Ghai. Express archive photo

“I was simply happy that I was just given a different character and not thrown out. People like us, who lived in a chawl, could they dream that Dev Anand will offer them any kind of role?” he said.

That attitude helped Jackie maintain a steady flow of work for decades. But his biggest financial setback came when he and Ayesha decided to venture into film production.

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The Boom disaster

Boom, which introduced Katrina Kaif and featured Amitabh Bachchan, Gulshan Grover and Zeenat Aman, failed at the box office. The film’s failure had devastating financial consequences for the Shroff family.

Speaking to Zero1 Clips by Zerodha, Ayesha Shroff recalled that the film had initially been sold across India before its release. However, piracy severely affected its distribution.

“The film got pirated. These pirated DVDs were selling out of station and all the distributors backed out. And the film was releasing next week. I had no money. Because the distributor pays to the producer, and the producer pays everybody else. At that point in time, my husband came up and said, we are releasing the film no matter what. Put it on me. It was such a nightmare experience. I was ill because of stress.”

Film star Jackie Shroff, Ashwini Bhave, Rambha and Salman Khan in film BANDHAN. Express archive photo Film star Jackie Shroff, Ashwini Bhave, Rambha and Salman Khan in film BANDHAN. Express archive photo

She added, “Because of that, we had to sell our home also. We paid our debts, of course. But it meant selling our home.”

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The failure wiped out much of what Jackie had accumulated since making his debut with Swami Dada in 1982.

In an interview with GQ, Tiger Shroff recalled just how difficult that period was for the family.

“I remember how our furniture was sold off, one by one. Things I’d grown up seeing around us started disappearing. Then my bed went. I started to sleep on the floor. It was the worst feeling of my life.”

‘Ups and downs are common in business’

Despite losing his home and much of his wealth, Jackie refused to let the setback break him.

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“I knew that we tried something and we lost something. If I had to pay for it, I’d pay. I had worked as much as I could and we repaid everybody so that my family’s name gets clear. Ups and downs are common in a business. It is not necessary that it’s always going to stay up. Sometimes it’s up and sometimes it’s down, but you need to know how to keep your sanity and ethics,” he told Bollywood Bubble.

Jackie went back to work and gradually rebuilt his finances. Tiger, meanwhile, once wanted to buy back the family’s old house for his parents, but they reportedly discouraged him from doing so. He eventually bought an eight-bedroom house in Mumbai’s Khar, which he said was for his parents.

Today, Jackie has rebuilt his finances and owns a sprawling 44,000-square-foot farmhouse in the hills between Mumbai and Pune.

Speaking to Twinkle Khanna on Tweak India about what kept him going through the financial crisis, Jackie said, “I had nothing to start with. I had two jeans. Heart cries. But cry with your pillow. Not in public.”

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Jackie doesn’t want his children’s money

The financial crisis also made Ayesha more protective about her children’s earnings.

“Tiger’s mom is trying her best to help him save money. I have told them I don’t want their money. I want to earn my own money until I can. Now, I am planning to sell vegetables,” Ayesha said.

For Jackie, however, the lessons of his childhood remain deeply embedded in him.

Speaking to Ranveer Allahabadia, he recalled how losing his elder brother at the age of 17 and growing up in a chawl forced him to confront the realities of life early.

“I still see myself standing in that queue. Life has ups and downs. We cannot see it as problem. Everyone will face it. You can’t control time. I believe in seeing the present, not the past, not the future.”

Jackie wants his chawl room back

Despite everything he has achieved, Jackie still longs to return to the place where his journey began. Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, the actor revealed that he has been trying to get back the room he once lived in.

“I have been trying to get the shell but he is not giving it. He thinks, if he will give it to me, I won’t return it to him. About four people share that room today, with four beds. I told the owner that I will pay the rent for the entire shell, but he is not agreeing.”

He added, “I am asking for my own room. My mother gave it away because my brother passed away. But I feel like going there again and see that river, feel the time and energy I spent there. I was there for 33 years. The vibration of that place is quite solid.”

Speaking to Ranveer Allahabadia, Jackie explained that he would love to buy the property, but the owner is unwilling to sell it because the area is expected to undergo redevelopment.

After more than four decades in the film industry and over 200 films, Jackie Shroff’s journey has taken him from a 10×10 chawl room to Bollywood stardom, from owning a bungalow to losing it, and from a major financial setback to rebuilding his life. Yet, despite everything he has earned, the actor remains deeply connected to the life he came from.

Disclaimer: This account covers personal financial struggles and life challenges without offering investment or financial advice. Readers navigating emotional distress or difficult personal situations are encouraged to seek support from family, friends, or trusted professional networks.