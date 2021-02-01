Jackie Shroff turns 64: Anil Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar and others wish Radhe actor

Jackie Shroff is celebrating his 64th birthday today, and social media is flooded with wishes for the Bollywood actor.

His wife Ayesha Shroff took to Instagram to share her feelings on his birthday and wrote, “Happiest Birthday to the BEST father in the World! And the man with the BIGGEST heart in the World!!”

Jackie Shroff’s colleagues also took to social media to wish the actor.

Anil Kapoor tweeted, “Janmdin Mubarak ho @bindasbhidu mere bhai…My bhidu in life and bade bhaiya on screen, may this be the best year yet!”

Urmila Matondkar took to Twitter to wish her Rangeela co-star on his birthday. She wrote, “Hot n Stylish forever and also the most amazing n appreciative co-star to have. Happy birthday @bindasbhidu. May you remain Rangeela forever”.

Vivek Oberoi posted on Twitter, “A Heart of gold, An institution of stardom, A masterclass of simplicity @bindasbhidu hai ekkich hero. Happy Birthday Jaggu Dada, thank you for being the original guru of real #Heropanti”.

Raj Babbar shared on Twitter, “I join lakhs & lakhs of @bindasbhidu fans in wishing a Happy Birthday to my friend & my favourite Jacky Shroff! As the original macho-man you have regaled the audience over generations. May your charisma continue to grow strong! Wishing you many more years of creativity!”

Jaggu dada, is the epitome of ‘cool’ and unapologetically himself. Here’s wishing the “Bhidu of Bollywood” a very Happy Birthday!! 🎊🥳🎉🥰😇#ErosNow #HappyBirthdayJackieShroff @bindasbhidu pic.twitter.com/LJCXv3KxTg — Eros Now (@ErosNow) February 1, 2021

On the work front, Jackie Shroff will be seen next in Sooryavanshi. He also has Radhe, Mumbai Saga, Firrkie and Atithi Bhooto Bhava in his kitty.