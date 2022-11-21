scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

‘My husband Jackie Shroff stood by me, son Tiger promised to buy back our house’: When Ayesha Shroff opened on family facing bankruptcy

Ayesha Shroff was in tears as she spoke about their family going bankrupt after her film Boom failed due to piracy, and how Jackie Shroff decided to sell their house to pay back money.

Ayesha ,Jackie, Tiger ShroffJackie Shroff stood by wife Ayesha Shroff during her toughest time. (Photo: Ayesha Shroff/Instagram)

Jackie Shroff had faced bankruptcy after Boom (2002), a film produced by his wife Ayesha Shroff, was pirated before it was released in theatres. The actor decided to pay back the debt, even leasing his house in the process. They lost the house eventually as the film flopped.

Ayesha appeared on an episode of Koffee With Karan, which featured Jackie and their son Tiger Shroff. Amid tears, she spoke of their difficult times, “I made a movie called Boom some years ago.That movie meant a lot to me. But unfortunately, the movie got pirated and distributors backed off. They refused to take delivery of the film. My husband stood with me and said, ‘It’s our family honour. We will release the movie. I am with you.'”

Also read |Tiger Shroff’s birthday: When the actor gifted mom Ayesha her ‘own house’

She went on to add, “We put our house on lease and released the film. Of course, we lost the house. When Tiger joined the films, the first thing he told me was, ‘I am going to buy that house for you.’ That meant so much to me rather than big diamonds and declaration of love. When your husband stands by you and your son is like that, that means more to me than anything else.” Tiger came true on his promise and bought a house for his mother.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff)

He had also recalled tough days in an interview with GQ, “I remember how our furniture and stuff was sold off, one by one. My mother’s artwork, lamps… Things I’d grown up seeing around us started disappearing. Then my bed went. I started to sleep on the floor. It was the worst feeling of my life. I wanted to work at that age but I knew I could do nothing to help.”The actor was 11 at that time.

In subsequent interviews, Jackie has also said, “I knew that we tried something and we lost something. If I had to pay for it, I’d pay. I had worked as much as I could and we repaid everybody so that my family’s name gets clear. Business mein up down hota hi hai, yeh zaroori nahi hai ki hum hamesha upar hi rahenge. Kabhi upar niche hota hai, but you need to know how to keep your sanity and ethics.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-11-2022 at 06:19:51 pm
