Jackie Shroff reacts to Tiger Shroff facing 4 consecutive flops: ‘Life is such’

Actor Tiger Shroff is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Lag Jaa Gale, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. The Karan Johar-backed project is expected to be an important film for the actor who has faced a slew of films that failed to work in the last few years. His father and veteran actor Jackie Shroff recently said that the actor is not letting failures affect him.

Jackie Shroff, in a recent interview, shared his view on how ups and downs are part of every actor’s journey. Speaking to Mid-day, Jackie said, “Life is such that these things are not in our hands. You have to work hard. Sometimes you will get results, and other times you won’t.”

Jackie Shroff on Tiger Shroff’s sincerity and discipline

The senior actor also talked about his son and actor Tiger Shroff and added that what he admires most about him is his sincerity and discipline towards his craft.

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“We are actors, we have to go through everything. Tiger knows it. He says, ‘I will work sincerely. The rest is up to the audience.’ That approach is fantastic. He will be okay,” reacted Jackie.

Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014 and quickly became known for his action-packed performances, dance skills and fitness. Over the years, he built a strong fan base.

Tiger Shroff on career setbacks

Tiger Shroff earlier opened up about dealing with failures and the challenges of surviving in the film industry. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor said setbacks have helped him grow both personally and professionally.

“Obstacles and hardships force you to introspect and grow. If everything came easy, you’d never push yourself beyond your limits. Every setback is an opportunity to come back stronger, and I believe that’s what separates those who are in this industry from those who don’t,” Tiger said.

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About Tiger Shroff’s filmography so far

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Tiger Shroff has faced a mixed box office journey in recent years, with several of his big-budget films underperforming despite high expectations. His recent flop films include Heropanti 2 (2022), Ganapath (2023), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024) alongside Akshay Kumar, and Baaghi 4 (2025), all of which struggled critically and commercially.

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Despite the setbacks, Tiger continues to have a notable filmography. He gained popularity through successful films like Baaghi, Baaghi 2, War, Student of the Year 2, A Flying Jatt, Munna Michael and Baaghi 3. Known for his action sequences, martial arts skills and dancing abilities, Tiger carved a niche for himself as one of Bollywood’s leading action stars.

Upcoming film

Tiger Shroff’s upcoming film Lag Jaa Gale is said to be an action-revenge drama starring him along with Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya. Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is a love triangle.