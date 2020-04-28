Jackie Shroff shares his philosophy of life, Anupam Kher praises it

Jackie Shroff can be seen imparting wisdom in an old video shared by Anupam Kher. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Jackie Shroff can be seen imparting wisdom in an old video shared by Anupam Kher. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently took to Twitter to share an old video featuring Jackie Shroff. In the video, the actor talks about the circle of life and how we need to have an aura of positivity around us.

Shroff also shares his two cents on being thankful towards those who have helped us in our life’s journey. He insists that one needs to always have a smile on so that they can face whatever life throws at them.

Anupam Kher and Jackie Shroff have worked together in many films including Karma, Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak among more.

Presently, Shroff is stuck at his farmhouse away from his family during the nationwide lockdown.

Anupam Kher returned to Mumbai from New York shortly before the lockdown was announced. He was in the US filming for his TV show New Amsterdam.

